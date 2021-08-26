Law & Order: Organized Crime adds four actors to recurring cast

Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, and Guillermo Diaz joining Law & Order: Organized Crime in Season 2 Pic credit: ABC/NBC

Law & Order: Organized Crime is expanding its cast for Season 2.

Lolita Davidovich, Mykelti Williamson, Guillermo Diaz and Dash Mihok are set for recurring roles on the upcoming season of Dick Wolf’s spinoff series.

While no details are given about their roles, these veteran actors should add far more drama to the already hot spinoff of the iconic franchise.

Who are the new Law & Order: Organized Crime cast members?

While the castings and the characters have been announced, the producers of Law & Order: Organized Crime are being coy on the character descriptions for now.

Davidovich will play Flutura Briscu. The actress is known for scores of films from 1989’s Blaze to Leap and Faith and Gods and Monsters. She’s also known for TV work for CSI, NCIS and True Detective and played Kitty Menendez in the Law & Order: True Crime: The Menendez Murders docudrama series.

Williamson will portray Preston Webb. The actor broke out in Forrest Gump and films such as Three Kings and Ali. In television, Williamson starred in the short-lived cop drama Boomtown as well as the 2000 remake of The Fugitive, CSI: New York, and 24.

Williamson had a recurring role on Chicago P.D. as Lieutenant Danny Woods.

Diaz will play Sgt. Bill Brewster. The actor is best known for his role as Huck in the ABC hit Scandal. He appeared in two episodes of the mothership Law & Order series and a Season 11 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Mihok will portray Reggie Bogdani following his run in the Showtime crime drama Ray Donovan. He has experience with the franchise, appearing on two episodes of the mothership Law & Order series and Law & Order: Criminal Intent.

Details on the characters should become more evident as the Season 2 premiere draws closer.

What is Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 about?

Ron Cephas Jones and Vinnie Jones join Law and Order: Organized Crime

The first season of Law & Order: Organized Crime focused on Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) tracking corrupt CEO Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott), who Stabler believed was responsible for the murder of his wife, Kathy.

The season ended with Wheatley in prison but arranging the attempted murder of his ex-wife Angela (Tamara Taylor) before she could testify against him.

It is confirmed McDermott will now be a recurring character in Season 2. Also joining is Vinnie Jones as Albi Briscu, an Eastern European gangster; Ron Cephas Jones as a Congressman; and Ellen Burstyn reprising her role as Stabler’s mother.

Given the shared last name, it appears Davidovich’s character is related to Jones’ Briscu somehow. Diaz’s role is a police officer, although unclear if he’ll be an ally or enemy.

While details are scarce, the arrival of four new faces shows Law & Order: Organized Crime is ready to make Season 2 even better than the first.

Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 2 premieres 10/9c September 23 on NBC.