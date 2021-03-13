Last Chance U Basketball: Where is L.J. Zeigler now? Where can you follow the cast?

The East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Huskies basketball team. Pic credit: Netflix

Last Chance U: Basketball is a spin-off from the documentary series Last Chance U. The two series follow junior college sports teams whose players are trying to take it to the next level. The players oftentimes have struggled academically or financially and they must encourage one another and stick together to become winning teams.

Where Last Chance U focuses on football teams, Last Chance U: Basketball takes a deep dive into basketball programs. The debuting series followed the 2019-2020 East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Huskies basketball team to their championship game.

Where is L.J. Zeigler now?

Season 1 of Last Chance U: Basketball ended with the triumphant team facing holdbacks due to the coronavirus pandemic. This left many viewers feeling dismayed and worried about the ELAC players. However, since then, many of the players have been accepted into Division 1 or 2 basketball teams and were awarded scholarships to attend notable universities.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Basketball player Levelle “L.J.” Zeigler is currently the Point Guard for Chicago State University’s Cougars. His coach, Coach Irvin describes him as, “a veteran point guard that fills one of our major needs. He’s a floor general that can create for himself as well as others. He’s as tough as nails and has a winning mentality.”

Zeigler has been excitingly posting on his Twitter account about Last Chance U: Basketball and he recently shared his preferred streaming snack. He tweeted, “Let’s tune in and get that popcorn ready! Kettle corn that is!”

Where can you find the other players?

The Twitter account Last Chance U Alum, although not affiliated with Netflix, has been a major meeting point for the show’s fans. The page has been reposting fan’s excitement about the series and has identified Twitter accounts for the ELAC players.

They tweeted “follow the squad” and linked Twitter accounts for five teammates, Coach Mosley and the ELAC basketball team.

ELAC Huskies alum Deshaun Highler is currently playing for Sacramento State University and his player profile can be found on the school’s official sports page, Hornets Sports.

They welcomed him and other new players to the team with an Instagram post that read, “Welcome to the family! Forward Samaad Hector, guard Deshaun Highler and wing Jalen Townsell have signed to play for the Hornets next season. Hector and Highler will be juniors, Townsell will be a sophomore.”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

KJ Allen received multiple offers due to his impressive performance and history with the sport. He eventually chose to continue playing at the University of Southern California.

Announcing his choice, he posted a heartfelt message to his Instagram where he thanked “God,” “his family, friends, and coaches,” and all of the schools which recruited him.

After their successful run with the ELAC Huskies, all of the players have a bright future ahead of them in the world of basketball. Another fan-favorite, Joe Hampton, has been recruited to play in the forward position for Long Beach State, and the accomplishments go on.

Check out more Netflix news here.

Last Chance U: Basketball is now streaming on Netflix.