How many episodes in Last Chance U? When was it filmed?

Netflix’s documentary series Last Chance U recently premiered a basketball spin-off series. The original series offered viewers a stripped-down glance into the lives of the junior college football programs and the spin-off does the same but, it replaces football programs with basketball ones.

The original football series has five parts. The first two focus on a football program at East Mississippi Community College and it delves into the busy and strenuous lives of their players. The following two parts took place at Independence Community College in Kansas and the fifth at Laney College located in Oakland, California.

Fans of one series is likely to enjoy the other as they share a filmmaking team.

How many episodes are there?

The original Last Chance U has a total of 38 episodes. The episodes fluctuate in length but they are all around the hour-mark.

However, the newly-premiered Last Chance U: Basketball has eight episodes. Their debuting season follows the East Los Angeles College (ELAC) Huskies basketball team as they train to compete for their championship game.

The team is led by coach John Mosley and the series follows the players as they “battle adversity, inner demons, and emotions on and off the court.”

When was Last Chance U: Basketball filmed?

Spoilers ahead. Last Chance U: Basketball follows the Huskies team through their 2019-2020 season. The first game in the season took place on February 5, 2020. In this game, as seen in the series and documented on the ELAC Athletics page, player Joseph Hampton swept the court and “led all scorers with 24 points on 11 of 15 shooting.”

The series ended with Coach Mosley informing the hard-working team that their playing season has been cut short due to the spreading COVID-19 and their championship game, which was scheduled for March 13, 2020, has been canceled.

It was a bitter and emotional moment for the crew. Mosley commented on the cancelation in a May 2020 article from the ELAC Campus News. He expressed that his team was hurt by their snub.

Mosley said, “They felt like they were the better team. They worked hard and players were crying in the locker room.” However, since then, many of the players have been offered positions and scholarships to join Division 1 and 2 basketball teams.

Although recently premiering, Last Chance U: Basketball is currently trending in the number three slot on Netflix’s Trending in the U.S. list.

Last Chance U is currently streaming on Netflix.