La Brea Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

La Brea is returning for Season 2. Pic credit: NBC

La Brea showed up in 2021 and it seemed to be a show for people who loved Lost.

The premise saw people fall into a sinkhole in Los Angeles and end up in a very different world. Meanwhile, those left behind want to find out what happened, and it is all leading to a time traveling adventure.

Here is everything we know so far about La Brea Season 2.

Here is everything we know so far about La Brea Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of La Brea?

La Brea was the number one show for the 18-49 demographic, with more than 47 million people watching it.

This made the Season 2 renewal an easy decision.

NBC renewed La Brea for Season 2 in November.

Release date latest: When does La Brea Season 2 come out?

While La Brea Season 1 was supposed to be a summer 2021 series, it ended up pushed to the fall season thanks to COVID-19 delays.

However, NBC will keep it as a fall series, and won’t be bringing it to summer 2022.

This means that La Brea will premiere around September 2022.

The first season was 10 episodes, and it sounds like the second will stay the same length. The show should start filming Season 2 in Australia in Spring 2022.

We will update this article with news on the release date when NBC announces it.

La Brea Season 2 cast updates

The returning cast is assured based on the La Brea Season 1 finale, but there should also be some new additions as the story opens up.

Natalie Zea will be back as Eve Harris, a helicopter mom and office manager who falls into the sinkhole.

Jack Martin will return as Josh Harris, Eve’s teenage son who falls into the sinkhole with her.

Eoin Macken is back as Gavin Harris, Eve’s estranged husband who is still in present-day Los Angeles.

Zyra Gorecki is Izzy Harris, Eve and Gavin’s daughter, who is with her dad and is trying to help him as he searches for Eve and Josh.

Also returning should be Chiké Okonkwo’s as therapist Ty Coleman, Veronica St. Clair as Riley Velez, and Rohan Mirchandaney as anthropology graduate student, Scott Israni.

Playing a big role in Season 2 should also be Diesel La Torraca as Isaiah, a young boy in the past who will one day go to the future and become Gavin. Mark Lee is Silas as Isaiah’s grandfather, who wants to stop the boy from leaving.

La Brea Season 2 spoilers

The first season of La Brea ended with some major cliffhangers, so it was clear they were counting on a second season.

La Brea opened with Eve Harris as an office manager who, with teen son Josh, plummets into a massive sinkhole that busts open in downtown Los Angeles.

After ending up in a strange world, Eve, Josh, and the other survivors — including Sam and his daughter Riley, Ty, Scott, and drug dealer Lucas — realize that they are still in Los Angeles, but 12,000 years ago.

Meanwhile, as they try to get back home, Eve’s estranged husband Gavin and their daughter Izzy are still in Los Angeles in 2021, working with Dr. Sophia Nathan and her colleague Rebecca Aldridge to launch a rescue mission into the sinkhole.

They are trying despite DHS agent Markman wanting to stop them.

The season then ended with a major twist.

Isaiah, a little boy from a primeval village, is a young Gavin. If he does not get through the next portal to 1988, he will never grow up, meet Eve, and their children will never be born.

Isaiah also has a grandfather named Silas who wants to keep the boy in 10,000 B.C.

Showrunner David Appelbaum said he will play around with the timeline in La Brea Season 2.

“There will be multiple time periods,” Appelbaum said.

“I don’t want to give away exactly what time periods we’re going to see in Season 2 because I think that’s going to be one of the fun surprises. We definitely will be in 10,000 BC and other time periods, but I think it’s something we want the audience to be surprised by when as we get into Season 2.”

The good news is that this is not a situation where the producers are playing it by ear as the show goes on. Appelbaum said he knows where Josh and Riley are headed and they have broken Season 2.

“One of the great things about the lucky accidents about the show is that it had a really long gestation period,” Appelbaum said. “It’s given us a lot of time to think and plan about where we wanted to bring the show. We don’t have every little piece mapped out, nor do we want to. But we do have a lot of big signposts for both this season and beyond.”

NBC has yet to announce when La Brea Season 2 will premiere.