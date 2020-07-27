Knightfall Season 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The historical fiction drama Knightfall has taken viewers on a journey through the Middle Ages, focusing on the Knights Templar, a clandestine brotherhood of warrior monks.

The show spent two seasons on History, telling the story of Talus, Gawain, Tancrede, and other members of the powerful group as they navigated their final days during the 14th century.

Here’s what we know about Knightfall Season 3 and its potential for coming out in the future.

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Knightfall?

Is there going to be a Season 3 of Knightfall?

Unfortunately, there may be bad news for those who were fans of the series, as right now, it appears there won’t be a third season for Knightfall.

Back in early May, History officially canceled the series after two seasons, per Deadline.

A Den of Geek report cites a “steep drop in ratings” from the first season to the second. Season 2 reportedly averaged 650,000 viewers an episode, a 50 percent drop from first to the second season.

Even with this news, viewers shouldn’t give up hope of the show making a comeback. The finale did set things up for a potential third season.

Other shows have been brought back to life after cancelation as other networks picked them up and allowed their continuation.

A good example is Designated Survivor, which was canceled by ABC in 2018. Netflix then swooped in to save the series, bringing the third season to its streaming platform.

The fact that the first two seasons of the History series are available for streaming on Netflix may end up its saving grace, but only time will tell.

There’s no promise that this will happen with Knightfall, but there’s always that outside chance.

Release date latest: When is Knightfall Season 3 likely to come out?

The first season of Knightfall debuted on December 6, 2017, while Season 2 premiered on March 25, 2019. The second season had its final episode on May 13, 2019.

With the show canceled after two seasons, there’s no expected date for a Knightfall Season 3 to arrive.

Unless another network or platform finds a way to bring the show back, it appears to be done.

That said, should things change, we will provide an update here.

Knightfall Season 3 cast updates

Actor Tom Cullen held the lead role as a senior brother of the Knights Templar Landry de Lauzon both seasons. He was a veteran of the Crusades.

Also starring as regulars were Padraic Delaney as Gawain, Simon Merrells as Tancrede, Julian Ovenden as William De Nogaret, and Ed Stoppard as King Philip.

One of the biggest additions for the second season was actor Mark Hammil, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars movies.

Hammil also voiced the classic Batman villain the Joker in animated works and lent his voice to the killer doll Chucky in the Child’s Play reboot.

For Knightfall, Hammil took on the role of Talus, a Templar veteran of the Crusades. His character had survived captivity for years in the Middle East and was now tasked with training younger knights.

Tom Forbes portrayed Prince Louis, the son of King Philip in Season 2.

Also joining the Season 2 cast were Genevieve Gaunt and Clementine Nicholson.

There are no cast updates at this time for Season 3 due to the show being confirmed as canceled by History.

Knightfall Season 2 spoilers

After introducing the Knights Templar and their story in the first season, Season 2 brought a darker overall theme and tone.

Viewers saw Queen Joan murdered in the Season 1 finale, but after drinking from the Holy Grail, it saved her and Landry’s baby daughter, Eve, who was born via caesarian delivery.

In the Season 2 premiere, Landry entrusts Tancrede with the safety of his baby.

Landry is also banished from the Knights Templar because he had an affair with Queen Joan. However, he was able to start proving himself to rejoin them, serving under Master Talus (Hammil) as he works his way back into the group.

Meanwhile, King Philip planned a way to gain vengeance against the group while also trying to deal with his erratic son Prince Louis. Part of the plan involved having Gaiwain help them.

Philip ultimately framed the Knights Templar for crimes they didn’t commit. He then goes into attack mode.

Along the way, Pope Boniface VIII is killed, and Landry’s daughter is nearly killed, giving Landry reason for wanting to seek vengeance.

However, Phillip launches a major attack and eventually captures the Knights Templar, bringing them back to Paris to stand trial for heresy.

During the season, Gaiwan redeems himself by helping Landry’s daughter and Sister Anne escape. He also attempts to kill King Philip, unsuccessfully. He reunites with the Knights Templar as he is one of the prisoners with them.

In the eighth and final episode of Season 2, Landry and his Templar brothers face execution after the trial.

However, Master Talus arrives with Anne and Lazarist Knights serving under Gabriel to help them escape. Talus makes his final stand to repel an attack from several of the king’s guards, to help the prisoners escape.

Templars, along with Gawain and Lydia, are looking to flee by boat, but as they are going to the dock, there are several casualties. Anne and Tancrede both meet their demise due to crossbow fire.

Landry makes his way to confront Philip, who has Prince Louis and William de Nogaret with him. Landry says he wasn’t going to let Philip get away with trying to have his daughter killed.

Prince Louis goes towards Landry, but drops his sword and tells his father, “You should have been kinder to the woman I loved.” Nogaret tells Philip he told him he was worthless and leaves his side.

“Long live the king,” Nogaret says and kneels before Louis. They leave Landry to seek his vengeance against Philip.

The two engage in a fierce swordfight, but Landry gets the best of Philip. The fight ends with Landry standing over Philip as he lays on the floor.

“God has forsaken you,” Landry says as he drives his sword into King Philip’s chest, killing him.

Season 2’s finale certainly brought a satisfying conclusion for many viewers but also left them wanting more of the adventures of the Knights Templar.

Time will tell if Netflix or another network decides to give the series more life.

Knightfall Season 1 and 2 are currently streaming on History website and apps as well as Netflix.