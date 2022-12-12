Kit Harington hints at what a Jon Snow spinoff would look like

Kit Harington stars as Jon Snow in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 8. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Late last week, HBO shared an unexpected clip of Jon Snow on their YouTube channel that excited Game of Thrones fans.

Rumors immediately started flying that the network was about to share some news in terms of the potential spinoff that has been teased in the past regarding this character.

As of yet, there has been no official news from HBO regarding whether or not this spinoff will go ahead.

However, with the Game of Thrones convention occurring over the weekend, many fans were anticipating a confirmation — one way or the other.

Unfortunately, the network did not give the fans what they wanted.

But Kit Harington, who attended the convention, did reveal what a Jon Snow spinoff might look like.

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as seen in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Kit Harington attends Game of Thrones convention

Kit Harington was just one of the many Game of Thrones actors that attended the official convention over the weekend. And while no one asked him outright regarding the chance of a Jon Snow spinoff, the actor did drop some information about what the show might be about.

Most notably, it might revolve around Jon’s unresolved feelings toward the horrible things that have happened in his past.

“[Jon Snow]’s gotta go back up to [Castle Black] with all this history and live out his life thinking about how he killed [Daenerys], and live out his life thinking about Ygritte dying in his arms, and live out his life thinking about how he hung Olly [Brenock O’Connor], and live out his life thinking about all of this trauma,” Harington revealed, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“And that… that’s interesting,” The celebrity added rather coyly at the end, making viewers wonder if maybe this is what a Jon Snow spinoff might focus on.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen and Kit Harington as Jon Snow, as seen in Episode 5 of Game of Thrones Season 7. Pic credit: HBO/Helen Sloan

Jon Snow is not okay

Harington also revealed that Jon Snow is “not okay” after everything that had happened to him.

Game of Thrones ended with Jon being sent to Castle Black rather than being executed for murdering his aunt, Daenerys Targaryen.

It was expected he would live out his days there even though the threat of the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and the white walkers had passed and there was no need for sentries at the Wall.

“I think if you asked him, he would’ve felt he got off lightly,” Harington said.

“At the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. The fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift and also the greatest curse.”

So, yes, we could certainly get a return of the terribly broody character if a Jon Snow series is commissioned by HBO.

As yet, no official confirmation or release date has been announced for the Jon Snow spinoff.