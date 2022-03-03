Kevin McGarry says Nathan will find love and romance in Season 9 of When Calls the Heart

Kevin McGarry as Nathan Grant on Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart. In a recent interview, McGarry said his character will find love and romance during Season 9 of the show. Pic credit: Crown Media

On Hallmark Channel’s When Calls the Heart, Nathan Grant (played by Kevin McGarry) ended Season 8 on a sad note.

After pursuing widow Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) for three seasons, he was soundly rejected in the finale when she chose local businessman Lucas Bouchard (played by Chris McNally).

Her decision left some fans incensed, as they felt Nathan and Elizabeth were a better match. I

n a recent interview with ET Online, McGarry said fans shouldn’t worry too much about the brokenhearted mountie.

“Nathan finding romance and love will happen in Season 9,” he said. “Whether he jumps on it or whether that opportunity balloons into something that could be called a relationship is yet to be determined. You have to watch to find out.”

The show, which is Hallmark’s longest-running original series, will premiere the first episode of Season 9 this weekend. Fans desperate to catch up on the lives of the residents of Hope Valley can’t wait.

“I can hardly wait!!!” one fan wrote on the show’s Facebook page. “So excited!!!!”

Broken heart

McGarry was quick to say he couldn’t reveal too much about Season 9. He did say that Nathan is still nursing his wounds.

“We don’t just kind of pick up and like he’s all better,” McGarry said.

Nathan also develops a different relationship with Lucas this season, he said. Though some of their competitive spirit remains in play, Nathan eventually comes to appreciate Lucas.

“He sees what a good guy Lucas is,” McGarry said.

While Nathan recovers from his rejection, Elizabeth and Lucas move forward with their relationship. Erin Krakow said Elizabeth comes to appreciate her new beau even more when she sees him interact with her son, Jack.

“He’s not just the studly guy who owns the saloon. He’s the studly guy who owns the saloon and is great with her son,” she said.

Surprises in store

Several cast members teased surprise moments in the upcoming season.

“You’ll always be on the edge of your seat to some capacity when you’re watching this,” said Andrea Brooks, who plays Dr. Faith Carter.

“There’s one moment that’s going [to] go down in When Calls the Heart history,” said Pascale Hutton, who plays Rosemary Coulter.

“We boldly go where When Calls the Heart has not gone before,” McGarry said.

Season 9 of When Calls the Heart premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, March 6 at 8/7c.