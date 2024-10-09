Kelly Ripa’s new ‘thriller’ project away from LIVE with Kelly and Mark revealed

LIVE with Kelly and Mark may be Kelly Ripa’s main job, but she is often busy with other projects behind the scenes, including this newest one, a “thriller.”

Kelly’s podcast, Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, is one of her popular projects when she isn’t filming her live talk show with her husband, Mark Consuelos.

She and Mark have another passion that they work on behind the scenes, but it does not get as much coverage as LIVE or her podcast.

Milojo Productions is a production company that Kelly and Mark started in 2008. As Monsters and Critics has reported, the name is the first two letters of their children: Michael, Lola, and Joaquin.

Kelly uses Milojo to produce her podcast, nonscripted series, documentaries, and movies for several markets, including Lifetime and Bravo.

Kelly and Mark shared news about their latest project, My Darlings, a thriller that will soon be available on Amazon.

Kelly reveals her next ‘thriller’ project for Amazon MGM Studios

My Darlings is a book about a stay-at-home mom turned serial killer by author Marie Still, and it is the next project that Kelly’s production company, Milojo, is working on.

Kelly shared a post on her Instagram Story feed that revealed the new project with the popular thriller. She and Mark secured the rights to work on the project as executive producers alongside Amazon MGM Studios.

Kelly Ripa announced her next project, My Darlings, for Amazon. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

As The Hollywood Reporter shared, Kelly and Mark, Albert Bianchini from Milojo, Justin W. Lo, and Leo Richardson will be executive producers for the “thriller series.”

The author, Marie Still, shared, “I could not imagine a more talented team to bring Eloise, the serial killing mom, and her story to life. I’m thrilled to work with Leo Richardson, Justin W. Lo, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the team at Milojo, and James Griffiths and the team at Fee Fi Fo Films, whose vision I’m confident will resonate with viewers and be utterly binge-worthy.”

It sounds like an excellent project for Kelly since she loves binge-watching actual crime shows when she’s off the clock.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.