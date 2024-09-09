Kelly Ripa has an embarrassing revelation about Ryan Seacrest on LIVE

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are back for a new season of Live with Kelly and Mark.

Recently, Ryan Seacrest stopped by the show with his new co-star, Vanna White, to promote their show, Wheel of Fortune.

Pat Sajak famously retired from the Wheel of Fortune after 41 years and over 8000 shows, with Ryan taking over for him.

Kelly and Ryan have a fun relationship that lingered after he left as co-host for LIVE, and Kelly’s husband, Mark, has to step into that role.

Any time Kelly sees Ryan now, she looks to prank or embarrass him, as she did when she attended the Disney Legends Award.

As Monsters and Critics have reported, she took a camera backstage to Ryan’s dressing room to razz him about his snack choices for the night.

Kelly shares what she warned Vanna White about before Ryan joined Wheel of Fortune

Ryan and Vanna joined Kelly and Mark on their show today to discuss the Wheel of Fortune before its premiere on September 9, 2024.

Kelly joked with Ryan as much as possible during the interview. She and Mark make fun of Ryan’s love of devouring his meals, and Mark quips so that Ryan asks for the check as soon as he orders his meal.

Vanna White told Kelly that she had forgotten to say to her that Ryan was so energetic. Kelly focused on Vanna White and asked her to “blink twice” if she were already in trouble with Ryan.

Then Ryan interjected that Kelly could tell Vanna many things, “like I don’t know how to spell well.” Vanna confirmed that Kelly had already shared that embarrassing piece of information.

As the two ladies joked about Ryan now knowing how to spell, Kelly joked that Ryan may not even know what the letter “n” was.

Ryan took the jokes well, and Mark quickly changed the subject and asked him about his summer.

Ryan shared that he had learned some magic tricks from his niece.

Wheel of Fortune with Ryan Seacrest premiers soon

September 9, 2024, is when Ryan officially takes over for Pat Sajak on the iconic Wheel of Fortune show.

Ryan and Vanna toured the morning talk shows to remind everyone to turn in the newly revamped Wheel of Fortune.

Ryan Seacrest and Vanna White share about the premiere of Wheel of Fortune. Pic credit: @wheeloffortune/Instagram

Ryan has shared that he isn’t planning on changing anything about the long-running show and vows to “keep it moving.”

Pat Sajak deserves a long rest after 41 years as the host of Wheel of Fortune.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.