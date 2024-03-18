Kelly Ripa slams the LIVE crew over audio mishaps, calling the show ‘rocky’

Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, were looking forward to a much-needed quiet weekend at home before this week’s LIVE with Kely and Mark shows.

The couple has completed two whirlwind months going from Las Vegas to London to Hollywood for the Academy Awards.

After a good rest over the weekend, Kelly was ready for the week to start with a live show, but things did not go as smoothly as she would have liked them to.

The production crew was less well-rested than Kelly and Mark and seemed to get in trouble after a couple of screw-ups.

Kelly is a professional at her job, having worked in television for decades, and has no patience for repeated mistakes.

She is not afraid to speak her mind when things go wrong, even daring to shush her producer, Michael Gelman, if he deserves it.

Kelly was upset and called out her crew for messing up the sounds

As Kelly and Mark settled into the show, the sounds started echoing over the microphones.

“Welcome to the show, March 18, 2024,” Kelly echoed. “What is it? What’s going on?” both Kelly and Mark started to say.

Kelly pointed out to Mark that Gelman had to reroute Mark’s mic, cutting it from the feed, thinking it would fix the problems. Then she said, “OK. Nope.”

Kelly sighed and said, “It’s going to be a rocky show.”

Kelly and Mark struggled to continue the show when another mistake happened, causing Kelly to scold the crew.

A spotlight turned on Kelly. “That’s not the speaker button,” Mark said.

Looking up at the ceiling, Kelly said, “Everybody’s first day up there?”



Kelly told Michael Gelman to mark this for their Emmy show next year, and Mark explained that he knew what was happening: “Spring Equinox is tomorrow.”

Kelly’s relaxing weekend included an outing in NYC

Kelly got out over the weekend with a night out with her good friend and makeup artist, Kristofer Buckle, at The Cutting Room NYC.

She shared photos of the club and a selfie with Krisofer on her Instagram Reels.

In her photo with Kristopher, Kelly showed that the club line was “around the block,” as she put it. Kristopher helped Kelly with her Oscar glam for the Academy Awards and the LIVE show after.

Kelly Ripa and Kristofer Buckle in NYC. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram.

In another photo, Kelly shared that the act she and Kristofer saw was the Trent and Trudy Lee A Touch of Vegas show.

Kelly Ripa relaxed at a show over the weekend. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly looked like she had fun out over the weekend. Maybe the crew can assemble their acts and perform a flawless show for Kelly and Mark this week or risk getting called out again.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.

