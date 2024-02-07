Kelly Ripa reveals she and Mark Consuelos lead ‘separate lives’

Mark Consuelos did not want to permanently co-host with his wife, Kelly Ripa, on their show, Live with Kelly and Mark, if it would hurt their marriage.

As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, Mark was very vocal about that before he agreed last April when Ryan Seacrest left the show.

Recent updates from Kelly and Mark during their show make it seem like they are growing apart in their married life.

Kelly just turned down a trip to the ever-romantic Italy with Mark over the weekend, and today, during the host chat, she told him, “You suck the life out of me.”

They talked about how well they sleep when Kelly revealed she sleeps much better when Mark is away.

And later in the same show, Kelly shared even more upsetting news with their guest in that segment, Dakota Johnson.

‘We have really separate lives out of here,’ Kelly Ripa said on Live with Kelly and Mark

Dakota Johnson, daughter of Don Johnson and Melanie Griffith, was touting her new movie Madame Web when she let on that she did not realize that Kelly and Mark were married.

Dakota was so fascinated that she tried to take over the interview and dig into Kelly and Mark’s marriage.

After Dakota shared that, Kelly asked if her mom had told her they were married, speaking of Melanie Griffith.

Then Kelly stunned everyone by saying, “The only time we spend together is here.” Then she went on about her and Mark, “We have really separate lives out of here.”

Then Kelly made a funny face towards Mark and said, “See you later!” as if that is what she does as soon as the show wraps.

Mark managed to get in a quiet, “We see each other at dinner.”

Live with Kelly and Mark shared a clip of Dakota on their Instagram page.

Kelly Ripa keeps hinting at retirement, and maybe it is time

Kelly has been hosting for a long time and keeps discussing retirement. Recently, when she shared that she turned down Italy and would only go for an extended vacation or retirement, fans knew what could be coming soon.

The show has a couple of exciting trips ahead, Las Vegas and Los Angeles, but other than that, it seems like it is a grind to produce live shows.

Many shows are prerecorded, upsetting fans with the lack of new content. So maybe it is time for Kelly to retire and work on her marriage, especially with her revealing she and Mark lead separate lives.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.