Kelly Ripa rejected Mark Consuelos’ offer whirlwind trip to Italy

In the first live episode of Live with Kelly and Mark this week, Kelly Ripa revealed something surprising that she said to Mark Consuelos, her husband.

The couple frequently travel together to places like Michigan to see their son Joaquin at college. He is on the wrestling team at the University of Michigan, and Kelly and Mark are doting parents going to his matches.

But Kelly has no problems setting boundaries with Mark about when and where she will travel with him; at least, it seemed that way on Live.

Kelly and Mark animatedly talked about their long weekend during the popular host chat segment, but it appears the close couple could not have been further apart after they saw Joaquin in Michigan.

Mark began talking about their weekend and how much he loved the Italian soccer team they owned, and that is when Kelly surprised everyone with what she turned down.

After Mark shared that the Michigan Wolverines beat the Hawkeyes, Kelly jumped in to share that she said “No” to Mark when he asked her to go to Italy with him.

‘Have we met?’ Kelly Ripa asked Mark Consuelos during Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly began her story, “It was funny- ” She described what Mark asked her, “‘Do you want to fly with me to Italy for twenty-four hours?'” As she mimicked Mark, she couldn’t help but be surprised that he would ask her such a thing.

She turned to Mark, stuck out her hand, and said, “I’m Kelly. Have we met?” Kelly explained that she would love to go to Italy under two conditions, and a quick one-day trip certainly did not fit the bill.

Kelly said she would love to go to Italy for an extended vacation or retirement. She has been hinting at retirement all season long, and fans don’t want to hear her say it.

The talk show host was so adamant about not going with Mark that she posted a photo of her telling the story live on her Instagram Stories.

Kelly Ripa posted on Instagram Stories her saying “No” to Mark’s offer of Italy. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Mark Consuelos shared a great video of Lola Consuelos on his Instagram

Everyone loves to see Lola. She now lives in London and isn’t around her parents very often.

Mark excitedly shared that she flew down to be with him in Italy. This was very welcoming for him because Kelly decided not to go with him and stay home.

The loving father and daughter duo seemed excited that their Campobasso Wolves won their games two to one, as Mark shared live during the host chat.

Let us hope that we see more of Lola in the near future.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.