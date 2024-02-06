Kelly Ripa played Cupid for Shannen Doherty after her breakup

Kelly Ripa wears many hats, including wife, mom, actress, talk show host, and possibly Cupid.

Kelly has been married to Mark Consuelos since 1996, and other than the bickering banter they have on their show, LIVE with Kelly and Mark, they are devoted to each other.

Fans love it when they fight back and forth on the show as it gives a glimpse into their marriage and how much they love each other. Anyone can see that Kelly is lovely, even when she gives Mark a hard time.

Kelly is also a perfect friend, as Shannen Doherty has just revealed on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

Shannen was on Live with Kelly and Mark discussing her brain cancer and her split from her husband, Kurt Iswarienko, when Kelly stepped in not as host of a talk show but as an actual friend.

During the commercial break, Kelly offered to help Shannen if she was ready to find love again. The clip with Shannen from that show is on Live with Kelly and Mark’s YouTube channel.

Shannen reveals that Kelly offered to help her find new love

Shannen had just had brain surgery and was also having marital troubles when Kelly took the time to ask her about dating during the commercial breaks on Live and offered to find someone for her. In effect, Kelly was offering to play Cupid for Shannen.

“Kelly is awesome because I just saw her when I did her show, and at the commercial break, she was like, ‘Are you ready? Are you ready to date? Are you ready for a boyfriend? I’m going to find you someone,'” Shannen shared on her podcast, Let’s Be Clear with Shannen Doherty.

Shannen went on to share, “She started asking me, ‘Like, what’s your list? What do you need?’ She was like, ‘Oh, I think I got somebody in mind.'”

Shannen replied to Kelly, “You’re one hundred percent the right person to start setting me up. I’m fine with that.”

This offer of help came at just the right time for Shannen. Beaten down by cancer and her separation from Kurt, she needed the kindness that Kelly offered in finding someone for her to date.

If anyone can find the right person for Shannen, it would be Kelly.

Mark revealed his big trip to Italy with Lola, and fans loved it

Live with Kelly and Mark was prerecorded yesterday, much to the chagrin of their fans, but today, everyone learned that Mark was in Italy for some soccer games at the team that he and Kelly are minority owners in.

He shared a video of his trip with Lola on his Instagram page.

Fans couldn’t help but talk about how much of a great dad Mark is with Lola.

One fan said, “Love seeing the joy of the team and the father/daughter relationship.”

And another said, “So sweet. Love what a wonderful dad Mark is.”

It looks like they had a great time!

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.