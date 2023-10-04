Kelly Ripa threatens retaliation against Mark Consuelos

The cutest married couple on morning television is at it again. Every morning that Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos host Live with Kelly and Mark together easily makes for a fun show.

Their opening montage sets the tone for banter and teasing we know will be present in the host chat each morning.

Today’s chat started off with them bickering over devices and technology. Kelly thought her husband Mark had too many devices he used daily.

In a listing of all his devices, Kelly claimed with each new one he finds a new way to ignore her.

“He has the iPad, the iPhone, he’s got the iWatch.” she continued on as Mark tried to interrupt her while holding up his arm with the iWatch.

This just bolstered her claim that he ignores her as she relayed that just the other night he wouldn’t respond to her until she actually texted him.

“She’s three feet away from, she’s three feet away from me!” exclaimed an amused Mark. “I could have reached her.”

After a bit of back and forth between the couple, Mark declared, “This is what I’m going to do. I’m going to start videotaping.”

“Please do,” Kelly replied as Mark reached across Kelly for her reading glasses. He then parodied the beloved host. He wore the glasses, squinted, and pretended to scroll on a device, much like he thought Kelly did when responding to him.

Kelly Ripa responds to Mark’s parody of herself

Listening to the audience laugh at the way her husband depicted her, Kelly waited a beat before responding.

“Is it impersonation time?” Kelly asked teasingly after seeing how her husband portrayed her on the show. With a big grin on her face, she looked at Mark.

The fear of what Kelly would choose to do immediately caused Mark to wrap his arm around Kelly and offer up a quick apology and a hug.

Mark noted that Kelly does impersonate him a lot and asked if it were time for a commercial break. Both Kelly and Mark looked to the executive in charge of production Art Moore for clarification and guidance.

Kelly told Mark to not look at his “emotional support executive” for help.

Kelly and Mark’s teasing is a big part of the show

Recently, Kelly celebrated her 53rd birthday on Live with Kelly and Mark. During that show, they teased each other about Mark wearing his “birthday suit.”

They make jokes about all the aspects of their lives, even when it comes to what side of the bed they sleep on each night. Kelly and Mark work together and seem to still keep the ability to have fun with each other.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.