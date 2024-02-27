Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos playfully announce their residency in Las Vegas

It has been an up-and-down week for fans of LIVE with Kelly and Mark, as everyone wants to see the shows from Las Vegas happen.

Recently, fans were upset when LIVE was another prerecorded show instead of something splashy in Vegas, but Kelly and Mark rectified that.

Not only were Kelly and Mark in Vegas finally airing all the fun things they did over the weekend, but it sounded like another change was happening for LIVE.

Mark began the show by listing all the great things Las Vegas has for sports lovers, including the Super Bowl, Formula 1, and the upcoming baseball team.

He then teased something else Las Vegas may be getting, but for how long is anyone’s guess.

Mark told the LIVE audience at the Fontainebleau auditorium that now Las Vegas has Live with Kelly and Mark in residency, calling it the “cherry on top.”

Kelly and Mark announce, ‘We are staying’ during LIVE

Mark said they are “essentially” doing a residency, and then Kelly said, “We would like to announce our residency right here!” Then she said, “We are staying!”

Many great artists in Las Vegas have had residencies, including Celine Dion, Mariah Carey, Lady Gaga, and Garth Brooks.

Mark and Kelly have had so much fun in Vegas that they want to shoot from there, too. There are so many warm locations that they would love to bring their show to permanently, for example, Palm Springs. It sounds like Las Vegas is making the list as well.

Kelly and Mark shared all the pampering they had been getting in a VIP suite during their stay, and Mark was excited about the warm weather, a massive change from their cold NYC weather during February.

There is also their upcoming trip to their wedding chapel. Kelly keeps talking about that, leaving fans wondering if they will renew their vows.

The show will only be in Las Vegas until the end of the week, but if Mark and Kelly have any say, they could be there full-time.

Could a change of location will stop the retirement rumors?

Kelly and Mark have been dripping huge retirement rumors all season long. Kelly has admitted that she feels “dead inside” and isn’t a morning person.

After seeing how excited they are in Las Vegas, maybe moving would be suitable for them by giving them a fresh perspective.

With all their fun, it would be an excellent option for LIVE with Kelly and Mark to tape from the strip in Las Vegas.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.