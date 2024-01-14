Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos detail plan to move Live with Kelly and Mark

Kelly Ripa’s plan to change her life constantly seems to be on her mind, and this week on Live with Kelly and Mark was no exception.

Kelly and Mark are restless and tired of the constant routine of filming a daily talk show. That is evident because of their continuous talks of retiring.

After staying on vacation an extra week and upsetting viewers with previously recorded shows, Kelly admitted to feeling “pretty dead inside.”

Kelly revealed recently that everything she does follows a plan; even what she wanted for Christmas is part of that plan.

Mark gave Kelly some much-wanted bridge lessons for the both of them.

Kelly explained to the audience that the bridge lessons meant they were halfway there with their big plan to move the show.

Mark declared, ‘We are moving the show to Palm Springs’

Kelly called moving to Palm Springs after learning to play bridge a “natural progression.” She can play bridge while Mark mentioned the golf down there.

Mark told her, ‘I love what’s happening,” and said it is like “seeing the future.”

He told everyone, “We are moving the show to Palm Springs!”

Kelly loved the idea so much that she posted it to her Instagram reel. Instagram reels stay up for a short length of time and then disappear.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos want to move production of their show to Palm Springs. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

The photo of Mark discussing how nice the Palm Springs airport is is tagged with the words Breaking News!

Kelly asked the audience lined up in the cold New York City weather how miserable it was and to consider how great it would be lining up behind palm trees instead.

Fans love the idea of Kelly and Mark moving to Palm Springs

In the same Instagram reel, Kelly shared two posts from fans describing how wonderful they thought the concept of Live with Kelly and Mark and the entire crew coming to Palm Springs permanently.

One fan captioned their post, “I mean! They are not wrong!!”

Kelly Ripa shared a fan’s response to their move to Palm Springs. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Another fan mentioned that her mother “would love to have cocktails with you in Palm Springs. She’s your absolute biggest fan.”

Kelly Ripa shared a response from a fan on Instagram. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

Kelly had described wanting to retire and do other things. She has voiced wishing to go to college and now is exploring moving to Palm Springs. Moving the show and filming it there may be a happy medium for everyone.

Kelly and Mark get the warm climate they long for, and viewers still get to enjoy watching the show.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.