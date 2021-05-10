Jupiter’s Legacy: Meg Steedle plays Jane in this new Netflix superhero series

Actor Meg Steedle plays Jane in Jupiter’s Legacy. Pic credit: Netflix

Fans are raving over the actor, Meg Chambers Steedle, who plays Jane in the latest Netflix superhero series Jupiter’s Legacy.

Jupiter’s Legacy premiered on Netflix on May 7 and has had a successful debut. At the end of its premiere weekend, it is currently sitting at the number one spot of trending television shows and movies on Netflix in the United States.

The eight-episode series is based on the popular graphic novel series by Mark Millar and Frank Quitely and tells the convoluted story of a team of superheroes who turn to their children to continue their hard-fought legacies. However, this poses a challenge as things have changed throughout generations.

There are many important characters seen throughout the series. One of them is Jane, who is the fiancée of Sheldon/The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) back in the past before he obtained his powers.

Who plays Jane?

Playing Jane in this hit series is actor Meg Steedle. Prior to starring in Jupiter’s Legacy, she has made appearances in a variety of different shows and movies. One of her most notable roles was from 2012 when she played the character Billie Kent in seven episodes of Boardwalk Empire. This award-winning HBO series also starred Steve Buscemi and Michael Shannon.

Afterward, Steedle popped up in single episodes of many popular series, such as; American Horror Story, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy, and The Magicians.

Other major roles of hers include playing Danielle Sweeney in multiple episodes of DirectTV’s Mr. Mercedes and the recurring character Frankie Pulaski in the crime-comedy The Mysteries of Laura.

Is Meg Steedle on Instagram?

Yes! Meg Steedle is active on Instagram. While her account is currently unverified, she lists all of her major roles in her biography and offers behind-the-scenes highlights of her work.

Recently, she shared a picture posing in front of a Jupiter’s Legacy billboard. In the caption, the actor was counting down the days to the show’s premiere.

On social media, Steedle also posts about her other interests. She has images and videos of herself sneaking smooches with her cat, reading books, and singing alongside her brother.

Sharing a video of a TikTok of her and her brother singing an original song, she wrote, “Wrote this song with my bro back in 2016. Decided to revisit it the other day. Hope you all are staying safe.”

Continuing, she shared how Covid-19 has affected herself and her family. Reflecting thoughtfully on the moment, she added, “Spending lockdown in Pennsylvania with my family, who I haven’t seen for more than a week at a time in years. Silver linings…”

While Jupiter’s Legacy has not yet been renewed for a second season, fans are hopeful! If it is renewed, there is always the possibility that Steedle will be back for more as Jane is a character seen adding context to the modern story throughout flashbacks, meaning her appearances don’t have to be linear.

Jupiter’s Legacy is currently streaming on Netflix.