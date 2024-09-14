Joy Behar called ‘catty’ and ‘cringe’ for her comments on The View

The View is back with all new episodes and guests, and it has the usual schedule: Whoopi Goldberg is off on Fridays, and Joy Behar presides over the panel.

Joy Behar has perfected the art of the subtle snide remark. She knows how to slam someone while making it seem like a compliment.

Fans noticed some of Joy’s snide remarks to a guest during a recent interview, which caused an outcry on social media.

Joy’s work as a stand-up comedian during her life has given her years of practice with putdowns, and how she introduced a guest recently shows she still has that ability.

She doesn’t hold back, even as Monsters and Critics have reported that she coined the phrase “Dancing with the Felons” for a spin-off of Dancing with the Stars because this season’s cast includes a convicted felon.

She has done it again, this time with a guest, Lauren Sanchez, who has some unpleasant history with The View.

Joy’s remarks have fans calling her ‘cringe’ and ‘catty’

In a recent interview with an Emmy award-winning journalist, Joy felt that she had to tell everyone about the guest’s past, and some were crying foul at how she did it.

Lauren Sanchez, who is dating Jeff Bezos, has had a long career in journalism and has recently written a children’s book, The Fly Who Flew to Space. She promoted this book on The View when Joy offered a supplement to her welcoming statement.

In the interview, which can be seen on The View’s YouTube channel, Joy introduced Lauren nicely, adding a lovely welcome. Then, after Lauren revealed she was nervous, and her sister told her backstage not to worry—she wasn’t auditioning this time—Joy burst out.

Joy looked at the camera and snidely explained to everyone, “For your information, Lauren auditioned for this show twice. The powers that be decided, no, you aren’t getting the job.”

It seemed awkward that Joy would point out that Lauren didn’t get the job twice. One fan said, “Joy Behar is not a nice person,” while using the hashtags The View and Catty.

A fan said Joy Behar isn’t a nice person. Pic credit: @TSwelce2237/X

Other fans felt similarly. One said, “Cringe interview.”

Joy Behar’s awkward introduction had a fan calling it ‘cringe.’ Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

Another fan speculated about what would happen if she got the job on The View. They said, “Imagine if she got the job on The View.”

A fan remarked about an interview on The View. Pic credit: @TheView/YouTube

The view around that table would undoubtedly look different.

Joy isn’t the only ‘mean girl’ on The View

Sunny Hostin has had her share of fans calling her out, as they have done with Joy.

Earlier in the year, fans accused Sunny of being a “mean girl” to Alyssa Farah Griffin on the show. Sunny seemed to hold back and not allow Alyssa to walk with her.

Fans of The View never cease to call out what they feel is bad behavior on the show anytime they see it.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.