Jeopardy! unveils first-ever invitational tournament: Which legendary cast members are competing?

Is there such a thing as too much Jeopardy? We don’t think so.

As the current Tournament of Champions approaches the finish line, we already have confirmation on what’s on tap for the rest of the month.

As expected, more alums will return to the show before we meet new faces in April.

The producers’ aim is for the new players to have original questions that haven’t previously been used on the show.

Next up, we’re getting fan favorites back on the show for the first-ever invitational tournament.

Austin Rogers, who gained many fans during his initial stint on Jeopardy, will return alongside Andrew He, Amy Schneider, and Sam Buttrey.

The Jeopardy! invitational tournament has some big names

The cast also includes Brandon Blackwell, Colby Burnett, Lily Chin, Arthur Chu, Leonard Cooper, Celeste DiNucci, Chuck Forrest, Dhruv Gaur, Victoria Groce, and Ben Ingram.

Matt Jackson, Alex Jacob, Mackenzie Jones, Sam Kavanaugh, Larissa Kelly, Alan Lin, David Madden, Pam Mueller, Terry O’Shea, Dan Pawson, Jennifer Quail, Amy Schneider, Monica Thieu, and Jason Zuffranieri round out the cast.

Many of the above names have returned more than once, but there’s something about having competitors facing off against each other in such a big way that makes these episodes feel pretty epic.

The Tournament of Champions has been a significant success story with fans because some of the players are taking big risks to secure the bank, so to speak.

Tournament of Champions has had some big twists

We’ve lost fan-favorites like Juveria Zaheer, while other iconic players like Ben Chan have made it very far.

Then there was Ike Barinholtz, who moved from Celebrity Jeopardy! and again turned in a strong performance.

Sadly, Barinholtz recently lost his place in the competition, but something tells us the comedy actor will return, assuming we continue to get alums back on the show.

There is always the risk that viewers will tire of getting people back, and in recent months, the WGA strike has impacted the show because producers don’t want new players using old questions.

What’s the prize for winning the invitational tournament?

This first-ever invitational tournament offers some neat prizes, including a $100,000 cash prize and an invitation to the 2024 Jeopardy Masters competition.

We don’t have a premiere date for the invitational tournament because it will be governed by when the Tournament of Champions wraps up.

We’re at the tail end of the competition, so it could be later this week or early next week to give the show enough time to air the next championship before we get a new crop of contestants.