Jason Ritter reacts to an ‘incredible surprise’ for Matlock

Matlock is back on the air, but it isn’t the one your grandmother used to watch; oh no, this is an all-new show, and fans love it.

While this new Matlock is two episodes into Season 1, some great news about the show was released.

Matlock, or Matlock 2024, as some have called it to distance it from the original starring Andy Griffith, does share some similarities with its namesake.

As Monsters and Critics reported, both shows used a lawyer as their main character. Andy Griffith originally played Ben Matlock, but Kathy Bates now stars as Madeline Matlock in the new show.

The similarities start to wane there since Kathy Bates is a lawyer and so much more, as viewers learn she hides a secret revealed at the end of the first episode.

Incredible news dropped that, after only two episodes, Matlock will return for Season 2, and Kathy Bates was able to share the news with her co-stars.

Matlock renewed for Season 2, and the stars react to the news

The executive producers of Matlock gathered some of the show’s stars together to make an important announcement.

During an Instagram video call, Kathy Bates shared the exciting news with Jason Ritter and Skye P. Marshall.

Kathy said, “We’ve been picked up for Season 2!” Skye shared that she was excitedly yelling about the great news on the street in New York City.

Jason Ritter, the son of the late actor John Ritter of Three’s Company fame, is starring in the new Matlock. He gushed, “Oh my God! I’m finding out right now!”

He then went on Instagram and shared, “This was such an incredible surprise!!!! So excited to make more episodes!!”

Other fans couldn’t believe it, either. One said, “After only 2 episodes! Incredible. Congrats!” One asked Jason for more “free-style dancing!”

One last fan said, “Twisty with a big heart and great acting! So so so good!”



The Matlock Episode 3 teaser

CBS has shared a teaser for the next episode of Matlock, which will air Thursday night.

Since Kathy’s character, Madeline is new to the law firm, she works on cases with two other associates. David Del Rio plays Billy Martinez, and Leah Lewis plays Sarah Yang, and they have great chemistry with Kathy Bates.

No wonder the new Matlock is a fan favorite and deserves renewal for many more seasons.

Matlock airs Thursdays at 10/9c on CBS.