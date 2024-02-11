Is Torres leaving NCIS in Season 21?

Agent Nicholas Torres joined NCIS on Season 14 of the hit show.

The character came on to replace (very) Special Agent Anthony DiNozzo.

Actor Michael Weatherly had played Tony for years but was ready to try new things.

Enter Wilmer Valderrama, who was a risky choice by the NCIS brass after his years of playing Fez on That ’70s Show.

The risk paid off because Valderrma has been great as Torres, even from the first moment he was on the screen as Torres in Season 14, Episode 1.

Torres has been through much drama on the show, leading fans to ask if he is about to leave NCIS. Here’s what we know.

NCIS Season 21 brings more drama for Agent Nick Torres

The finale episode for Season 20 had Torres in prison and then confronting the man who had caused his family much trauma.

The episode faded to black after Torres insinuated that he was about to kill the man. When the episode came out, fans were worried that Torres would be leaving NCIS.

CBS also released footage for the Season 21 premiere that has Torres being arrested for murdering that man. It suggests a dramatic storyline that could lead to additional personal issues for Torres.

In the sneak peek footage seen here, Torres even turns back to drinking. And in large quantities.

Despite how difficult Season 21, Episode 1 will be for Torres, some NCIS spoilers shine some positive light on the situation.

Torres is featured in early images for Episode 2 and Episode 3 of the new season. Images from the February 19 episode show him working with the team to help solve a case Ducky was working on.

The first image for the February 26 episode shows Torres, Agent Timothy McGee, and Forensic Scientist Kasie Hines starting their days. It’s an episode that will have the team working in the shoes of other people at NCIS.

More to come from Agent Torres and Wilmer Valderrama

Agent Nick Torres looks to be around for the season. The fans will see much more of actor Wilmer Valderrama.

A downside is that the NCIS Season 21 episode count has been cut.

Sadly, the new season will also be presented without former star David McCallum (Ducky).

Below is a dramatic scene between Torrs and Dr. Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) from Season 19.

Previous episodes of NCIS are available for streaming on Paramount+. That includes the Season 20 finale that fans can re-watch to see Torres going through some rough moments.

NCIS airs Monday at 9/8c on CBS.