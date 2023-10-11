Is Season 11 the end of When Calls the Heart?

The last episode of When Calls the Heart certainly had fans in their feelings — whether good or bad.

With the season leading up to the bombshell that Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) dropped on Lucas (Chris McNally), it wasn’t necessarily a surprise when she ended their romance, and it gave Nathan (Kevin MvGarry) fans hope that perhaps Elizabeth will get back with another Mountie.

However, fans are also concerned about what this means for Hope Valley — is the series ending?

Fortunately, fans can hold on to hope for now as the series has been renewed for at least one more season at Hallmark, so there will be a Season 11.

“I am beyond excited for Season 10 of When Calls the Heart to premiere July 30,” star Erin Krakow said in a statement announcing the renewal.

“This season is full of beautiful moments and exciting twists and turns. I can’t wait for the Hearties to see what we’ve created for them! And I’m so thrilled, proud, and grateful to Hallmark that the show has been renewed for Season 11. We have so many more stories to tell. With our amazing cast, crew, and brilliant writers, there will be no shortage of romance and new adventures for the residents of Hope Valley! Having the Hearties continue this journey with us has meant the world, and we are thrilled to share what’s in store these next two seasons!”

Will When Calls the Heart continue after Season 11?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, it doesn’t look like Season 11 is slated to be the end of the series.

Creator and executive producer Brian Bird stated that he wants to see When Calls the Heart go on for as long as possible — even challenging The Simpsons for the most seasons.

Of course, we don’t know if we’ll see that many seasons of When Calls the Heart, but that statement is beneficial for fans who were worried about their favorite show ending.

As far as we can tell, everyone is hoping that the series will continue for much longer than Season 11, and it doesn’t seem like there are any plans to stop production of the show any time soon.

Is Chris McNally leaving When Calls the Heart?

Another worry for fans is that Lucas (Chris McNally) will leave Hope Valley as he campaigns for governor.

While this is possible, it doesn’t seem likely. Despite the split between Elizabeth and Lucas, he has become a core staple in Hope Valley.

Episode 12 of Season 10 brings us to Election Day, so Lucas’s future will be revealed. However, we have a feeling that he won’t be leaving Hope Valley permanently, even if he does have to move to the big city.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.