Is Law & Order Thursdays new this week? When do new episodes return?

Sam Waterston as Jack McCoy on Law & Order. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are taking a quick break but promising some good episodes when they return in a week.

This Thursday, October 20, will see all three Law & Order shows taking a brief respite before coming back with new episodes the following week.

When they return, the mothership Law & Order has the murder of a law student, opening up a bigger crime.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit has the SVU team helping a young man and his sister while Velasco aids a witness.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has Stabler’s case interrupted by Rollins needing his help on an attack that could connect to a bigger crime.

It promises that the early break for the season will be worth the wait for some great new drama.

Why are Law & Order Thursdays taking a break?

While fans are never happy about a TV show taking a break early in the season, NBC does want to prepare for a big run of episodes as the November sweeps approach.

Thus, by taking a week off, Law & Order Thursdays are better prepared to keep up the momentum of strong episodes when they do return.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Law & Order Thursdays did well in the ratings, with the mothership earning 3.9 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit saw an uptick to 4.3 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. Law & Order: Organized Crime likewise saw an increase to 3 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

The mothership Law & Order put the focus on Cosgrove as he realized a long-time detective friend had faked evidence to have a serial killer convicted. While he didn’t reveal the truth, it did drive a wedge with that friend.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit had new detective Grace Muncy (Molly Burnett) learning more about how SVU works while helping find a kidnapped girl, which led to a pack of abducted women.

On Law & Order: Organized Crime, Reyes went undercover in prison to get a convict to flip on his bosses. That led the gang closer to proving Teddy Silas was responsible for a murder.

Now, after this brief break, all three shows will have some good episodes coming.

What’s coming when Law & Order Thursdays return?

When Law & Order returns on October 27, it begins with 12 Seconds as a murdered law student exposes a darker crime.

“Cosgrove and Shaw piece together the clues of what happened to a murdered law student, uncovering a web of blackmail and lies. Price fights to have a piece of shocking testimony thrown out.”

The trailer indicates another case where the murder is more complex than it seems, as Price has to pull the case together.

In Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, a man’s attempt to help his sister exposes a greater danger of unqualified lifeguards on duty in Breakwater.

“A young man asks the SVU for help when he suspects his boss is preying on his sister; Velasco tries to convince a reluctant witness to testify in court.”

The trailer indicates this lifeguard hiring the wrong people may have endangered swimmers even as Carisi handles a difficult case.

A big moment comes on Law & Order: Organized Crime as Kelli Giddish guest-stars, needing Stabler’s help in Behind Blue Eyes.

“While Stabler is called to testify against the Brotherhood in court, the task force sets its sights on a dangerous criminal gang posing as police; Reyes finds a surprising connection to the suspects; Bell receives some unwelcome news.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between Rollins and Stabler which can play into Giddish’s upcoming exit. It also has Stabler facing the always-troubling idea that cops may be the ones committing crimes.

While viewers may be annoyed at a week-long break, Law & Order Thursdays will make up for it when they return.

Law & Order Thursdays return with Law & Order Season 22 on October 27 at 8/7c on NBC.