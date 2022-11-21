Is Law & Order new this week? When do new episodes return?

Kelli Giddish as Amanda Rollins on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Law & Order Thursdays are taking a break but will be back with notable episodes for their “fall finales.”

Each show will be off until Thursday, December 8, for the last batch of episodes before 2023.

While the titles of these episodes haven’t been released, each promises some major action for each show.

On Law & Order, the cops have to handle an escaped con who continues to protest his innocence.

Law & Order: Organized Crime has the Task Force’s possible last case being protecting Robert Silas from a bigger threat.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the biggest news is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Kelli Giddish bids farewell to the series in a very surprising way.

This makes the wait for new episodes worth it for fans to enjoy before the year ends.

Why are Law & Order Thursdays going on a break?

Law & Order Thursdays did see a good uptick in viewers for episodes this past week.

The mothership Law & Order gained 4.6 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit remained strong with 5 million viewers and a 0.6 demo rating. Law & Order: Organized Crime also saw an increase to 3.6 million viewers and a 0.5 demo rating.

However, the series will be taking a few weeks off before new episodes. The obvious reason for no airings this week is that it’s Thanksgiving, and NBC won’t be wasting fresh episodes when viewers are busy with the holiday.

Instead, the network will have its annual Thanksgiving Day NFL game as the Minnesota Vikings host the New England Patriots.

Thursday, December 1, will feature the new TV film special Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas. That will be followed by a special holiday version of the game show The Wall: Deck The Wall.

Thus, December 8 will show the “fall finales” for each Law & Order series which promise some major developments.

What’s coming when Law & Order returns?

The titles of the episodes have not been revealed yet, but NBC has released some thrilling promos.

Law & Order has a man claiming he’s spent years in jail for a crime he didn’t commit. When his appeal goes badly, he escapes grabbing hostages to push his innocence.

While the cops try to defuse the situation, they also have to wonder if maybe the man is telling the truth and he really is innocent.

The big news is Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’s Kelli Giddish is bidding farewell after 12 seasons as Amanda Rollins.

More stunning is the promo indicating Rollins and Carisi are getting married.

The last episode had Rollins being offered a job as a college professor, and this could be a good way to send the character off.

Finally, Law & Order: Organized Crime has the Task Force on the verge of being shut down but still trying to stop Robert Silas.

However, the promo shows they may have a problem when Silas’ “associates” come after him.

It’s possible not every cop gets out of this okay, and there’s the question of whether or not the Task Force itself survives the shootout.

So while fans are in for a couple of weeks off, Law & Order Thursdays will make up for it with some fantastic drama when they do return.

Law & Order Thursdays return starting with Law & Order Season 22 at 8/7c on December 8 on NBC.