Is Kelly leaving Live with Kelly and Mark for her new job?

Live with Kelly and Mark has gone through several changes throughout the years.

Kelly Ripa has had her pick of co-hosts — Michael Strahan, Ryan Seacrest, and now her long-time husband, Mark Consuelos.

The turnover is expected in such a long-running show. It has been around in differing variations since 1988.

Her current co-host, her husband Mark, is her favorite. They laugh, joke, and share their special occasions all together live on the air.

So, for Kelly to hint at retiring for a new job right now seems contradictory since she finally has the perfect lineup. It has taken her years to get to this point.

Even her husband Mark enjoys it, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I love the show because I know it’s always going to be fun.”

Kelly eagerly announced on Friday, ‘Listen to this, everybody…’

Friday’s Live the Kelly and Mark started with the usual host banter. Then Kelly cleared her throat and looked around.

“This is something I want to announce because it’s kind of exciting,” she continued.

After telling The Purist her plans to retire in August, many viewers may have expected this to be the time she would reveal her retirement from Live with Kelly and Mark.

“I don’t intend to work at this job for the rest of my life. I do talk about retirement with great interest…” Kelly revealed.

She finished with the sentiment, “But right now, I’m very happy, especially working with Mark.”

Happily, Friday’s announcement was not for her retirement but for a new job as host for her parent company, Disney. ABC.

Kelly Ripa hosts The Wonderful World of Disney

Kelly was excited to be offered the exciting hosting job for the Sunday night show and has been busy promoting her new gig, both off and on her main show.

The Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration special Kelly hosted was a part of The Wonderful World of Disney.

In her introduction for the show, she said “Gather the family and join me for a very special event.”

The event included an airing of Encanto, a popular Disney film.

Kelly joked on the air Friday that Disney asked her to participate in the show since she has worked for ABC for a long time.

It was just three short years ago when Disney celebrated Kelly’s 30 years with the company, starting with her role as Hayley Vaughan on the now-defunct ABC soap All My Children back in 1990.

Live with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.