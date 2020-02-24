Is Carol leaving The Walking Dead: Future episode title has fans scared

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

The Walking Dead was back tonight with the season premiere for the second half of season 10. In the episode, Carol (Melissa McBride) had a moment that makes it seem she is losing it.

With that in mind, it looks like Carol might be leaving The Walking Dead. If she can’t get her emotions in check, Carol might leave in a tragic manner.

Carol loses it in the caves on The Walking Dead

Carol lost her son and her relationship with Ezekiel had died as a result. All she wanted more than anything was to kill Alpha.

However, her blind hatred and rage have hurt her own friends more than it has gotten her any closer to getting revenge.

It was Carol’s fault that they were trapped in the cave in this episode.

Read More The Walking Dead cast: Hint at future for Danai Gurira when Michonne leaves the show

That means it was her fault that Magna and Connie ended up trapped under the explosion, and possibly dead.

Watching Daryl refuse to give in and tell Carol that she was to blame, even though she knows it is true, was heartwrenching. Seeing everyone walk off and leave Carol to follow, was significant to the fact that they all know Carol has become a liability.

Is Carol’s time on The Walking Dead coming to an end?

Is Carol leaving The Walking Dead?

There is a title of an upcoming episode that has fans scared that Carol is leaving The Walking Dead.

The title is “Look at the Flowers” and is the title of the 14th episode of Season 10.

Season 10, Episode 14 is apparently titled “Look at the Flowers”.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/vHO9X9aYEN — The Walking Dead World (@TWalkingDWorld) February 13, 2020

Why is this important for Carol?

Remember back when little Lizzie had lost it. She killed her little sister to prove that humans and walkers could live together in peace.

Sadly, Lizzie had lost it and was a danger to everyone, even though she just wanted to make it somehow in a world confusing to a young teenage girl.

Carol knew that it was over with and she led Lizzie, who she had taken in as a daughter, and walked to a field with her.

She asked Lizzie to look at the flowers and then, with tears falling from her eyes, Carol shot Lizzie in the back of the head.

This was because Lizzie had lost control and was a danger to everyone — similar to Carol on the most recent episode of The Walking Dead.

Is Carol going to get her own look at the flowers moment in Season 10?

The Walking Dead airs on Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.