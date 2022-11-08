Is Blue Bloods new this week? When do new episodes return?

Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods is taking a brief break for this week.

After running five straight episodes of excitement since the Season 13 premiere, the CBS drama will take off this Friday.

However, fans will be happy to know this is only for one week, as the series returns with new episodes on November 18.

CBS appears to simply be taking a brief respite from new episodes before airing new ones for the rest of November.

While details are scarce on what that episode is about, it’s likely to continue the strong run of stories this year.

Fans will have to put up with one week of a rerun before new episodes but can still enjoy the drama Blue Bloods fans have come to know so well.

Why is Blue Bloods taking a break?

Taking a break in the key November sweeps period may seem unusual, but Blue Bloods has been having a different season.

Unlike other TV series, Season 13 didn’t debut until October 7. It’s thus been running five straight episodes in a row and is due for a break.

This Friday’s episode will be a rerun of the Season 12 premiere, Hate Is Hate. This follows a CBS special, The Greatest At Home Videos: Thanks & Giving, and a rerun of the new drama Fire Country.

Blue Bloods did well in the ratings this past week. Without the World Series to compete against, this past episode gained 6.1 million viewers and 0.35 in the 18-49 demo.

The episode had Frank angered when a protestor organized a gang to hassle Henry. The man wanted Frank to disband a controversial police unit.

Frank ended up turning the tables by having the families of murder victims hassle the guy right back.

Meanwhile, Baker stepped out of the office when she learned the man who attacked her in Season 12 was trying to cut a deal by giving up the location of a murder victim.

While annoyed at Baker interfering, Erin and Anthony helped her find the body herself to defuse the deal.

Danny found himself in an odd partnership with criminal contact Bugs to stop a murder. It briefly led to Danny being captured, but Bugs helped him out as they ended on good terms.

Finally, Eddie got in some hot water with her boss McNichols for interfering in a kidnapping case. But the two were able to work together to save the victim.

That was a good episode to leave off on before Blue Bloods takes a brief break.

What’s coming when Blue Bloods returns?

As of yet, CBS hasn’t put out a synopsis for the November 18 episode, which is titled On Dangerous Ground.

The title indicates some dangerous events are occurring but can also touch on the political implications of Erin challenging Crawford for Manhattan District Attorney.

It may also refer to Jamie still adjusting to his new job in the Intelligence Unit. He had recruited a new cop to the unit but is still handling moving from his regular job.

The title may also involve yet another problem for Frank, who has been clashing more with Mayor Chase in the last year.

While the plotline is yet quiet, Blue Bloods fans can enjoy just one brief break before it returns with some new episodes and plenty of the drama fans love.

Blue Bloods Season 13 returns with new episodes Friday, November 18 at 10/9c on CBS.