Blue Bloods preview: Tensions erupt in New York and at home

Abigail Hawk as Abigail Baker on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Tensions are erupting on this week’s Blue Bloods.

The promo of this Friday’s new episode shows some major drama occurring as a new NYPD unit ignites protests across New York City.

This has Eddie in hot water with her boss when she defies a direct order.

Frank himself is going to have his hands full with this unit, especially when the Reagans as a whole are under attack by some protestors.

Meanwhile, a past attack on Baker comes back to the limelight when her assailant may be offered a deal. Thus, Erin and the Dream Team will be at odds.

On top of all that, Danny and Baez have to work with an unlikely aide to handle a murder.

This should make this week a powerful episode as Blue Bloods enters the November sweeps period.

How did Blue Bloods do in the ratings this week?

This week saw Blue Bloods slip a bit in the ratings, but there was a good cause for it.

The show had to air opposite Game 1 of the World Series. Nearly 10 million viewers tuned in to see the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Houston Astros at the start of the Fall Classic.

This cut Blue Bloods’ audience down a bit to 5.5 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demo, although that still made it the highest-rated network drama of the night.

The episode had Frank dealing with the mayor wanting to reopen a case of a shooting involving a good cop. Despite political pressure, Frank agreed to let the guy keep his job.

Meanwhile, Erin and Crawford clashed over Erin going after a man named as the accomplice in a murder. It turned out he was innocent of that particular crime.

This led to Erin and Crawford finally having it out over Erin running for District Attorney and the battle lines between them being drawn.

Jamie interviewed a possible new candidate for his intelligence unit. While the guy was an eager cop, Jamie realized his partner was a much better fit to welcome him on.

The Danny/Baez plot was lighter as they dealt with some crooks robbing people with expensive watches.

While that episode was somewhat light on serious storylines, it appears this week will up the ante.

What’s coming on Blue Bloods this week?

The promo for Homefront shows a New York City ready to explode under protests and the Reagans caught in the middle of it all.

“Frank launches an investigation after the Reagan family is harassed when protests against a controversial NYPD unit escalate. Also, Danny and Baez form an unlikely partnership with an informant in order to prevent a murder; Eddie lands in hot water after she defies a direct order; and conflict arises between Erin and the Dream Team when the D.A.’s office strikes a deal with Baker’s assailant.”

While Frank will defend this new unit as he does all cops, he has to be aware of the public outcry turning into violence. However, his family being put on the firing line will affect him.

Eddie appears to be in big trouble with her captain on something, and while she may be able to talk her way out of it, the long-term effects on her career could shake her.

Fans will remember that Baker was attacked in Season 11’s Happy Endings. While she seems okay, the idea of her assailant getting off with a lighter sentence won’t make her happy.

So it’s only natural she, Sid, and Moore are upset with Erin even though it’s likely not her fault, and poor Frank will be stuck in the middle.

Once more, the Danny/Baez plotline sounds light, but it might turn into a fun subplot for the episode.

With so much excitement and drama, this should be a great episode to begin the usual hot November sweeps period.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.