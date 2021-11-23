Is Blue Bloods new this week? When do new episodes return?

Anthony (Steve Schirripa) and Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) team up for a case on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

Even the Reagans need a holiday break.

Blue Bloods will not be airing a new episode this week as, like many TV shows, they’ll be taking a brief break for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Thankfully, it’s not a long break as the series will return with new episodes the following Friday to keep up a strong Season 12.

Why a break for Blue Bloods?

It’s long been a tradition for Blue Bloods to take the Friday after Thanksgiving off from new episodes.

It’s only logical as between holiday travel, Black Friday store sales, and other events, viewers are too busy to tune in to a fresh TV episode. So CBS has regularly taken that Friday off to fill the air with either reruns or holiday specials.

An exception was in 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, Blue Bloods didn’t begin Season 11 until the first week of December. With production normalized this year, it’s once more back to taking the Friday after Thanksgiving off.

Blue Bloods isn’t alone, as S.W.A.T. will be off completely for showings of the animated holiday classics Frosty the Snowman and Frosty Returns. Then, a rerun of Magnum P.I. while Blue Bloods will rerun Season 11’s The New Normal.

But in good news, it will only be for this week as new episodes will be airing on Friday, December 3, in what promises to be a fun installment.

What comes when Blue Bloods returns?

Erin (Bridget Moynahan) and Jamie (Will Estes) discuss a tough case on Blue Bloods. Pic credit: CBS

While there’s no promo yet, the synopsis shows that Episode 8, Reality Check, will have an intriguing teaming on a tough case.

“Danny partners with Anthony to solve a double homicide when Anthony’s shady cousin, Joey (Anthony DeSando), proves to have gang ties to the crime. Also, the boundary between Eddie and Jamie’s work and personal relationship is strained when Eddie and her new partner, Badillo (Ian Quinlan), ask Jamie to reassign them to different partners, and Erin questions the sacrifices she’s made for her career when she allows her law school friend to dig into her personal life to prepare for a potential run for district attorney.”

It’s always fun when Danny and Anthony pair up thanks to their very different styles and tossing in Anthony’s cousin Joey promises to spark this up.

Eddie and Jamie have always tried to keep their marriage out of their jobs, but that may be tested as Eddie is not getting along with Badillo. The man has a habit of swapping out partners a lot, yet Jamie may be trying to give them a unique test.

The Erin plotline is intriguing as it looked like she and Crawford were about to have a huge feud. However, the last episode had Erin realize Crawford was a good D.A. and did not want to run herself. Yet this makes it seem like she’s still interested in the job.

There’s no word on Frank’s plotline, but it’s likely he’ll be handling his own issues while aiding his kids.

It should all add up to a fun episode that’ll make the one-week break worthwhile for fans of the Reagans.

Blue Bloods Season 12 returns with new episodes Friday, December 3 at 10/9c on CBS.