Invincible Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Invincible and Omni-Man Pic credit: Amazon Prime Video

After proving to master the adult R-rated superhero fare with The Boys, Amazon Prime Video has now matched that with the animated series Invincible.

Similar to The Boys, which was based on the Wildstorm comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, Invincible was also based on a popular indie comic book series.

In this case, Invincible is based on the Image series by Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman.

The comic and Amazon Prime Video show follows teenage superhero Mark Grayson, who is trying to follow in the footsteps of his dad, the world’s greatest hero in Omni-Man.

However, when Omni-Man’s entire superhero team, the Guardians of the Globe, dies, Mark finds himself caught up in a conspiracy that could threaten the entire planet Earth.

The first season ended in a massive cliffhanger and fans wanted more.

Here is everything we know so far about Invincible Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Invincible?

The good news is there will be a second and third season of Invincible. The news arrived before the season one finale.

Comic creator Robert Kirkman made the announcement on Twitter with a video call with voice actor Steven Yeun.

Kirkman said he had been trying to get hold of Yeun and then told him Amazon picked them up for two more seasons.

When Yeun asked if they were going to just go wild in the two seasons, Kirkman said he hoped they would let them make a hundred more seasons.

Release date latest: When does Invincible Season 2 come out?

There is no news on when Invincible Season 2 will arrive. It takes a long time to make an animated movie, and this is a series, so it likely won’t arrive until at least midway into 2022.

However, Robert Kirkman is excited about the prospects.

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” Kirkman said in a statement. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series.

“We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

We will update this article with news of the official return date when Amazon Prime Video announces it.

Invincible Season 2 cast updates

Most of the voice cast will return for Season 2.

Steven Yeun broke out thanks to his role as Glenn on The Walking Dead, another series based on Invincible creator Robert Kirkman’s comics. Yeun will return as Mark Grayson, the teenage hero known as Invincible.

J. K. Simmons (J. Jonah Jameson from the Sam Raimi Spider-Man trilogy) returns as Mark’s dad Nolan Grayson, also known as Omni-Man. The twist in Season 1 showed he was the secret villain responsible for killing the entire Guardians of the Globe super team.

Sandra Oh (Grey’s Anatomy, Killing Eve) will return as Debbie Grayson, Mark’s mother and Omni-Man’s wife.

Other names expected to return are Seth Rogen (Allen the Alien), Gillian Jacobs (Samantha Eve Wilkins / Atom Eve), Andrew Rannells (William Clockwell), Deadpool 2’s Zazie Beetz (Amber Bennett), Star War’s Mark Hamill (Art Rosenbaum), Ant-Man and the Wasp’s Walton Goggins (Cecil Stedman), Jason Mantzoukas (Rex Sloan / Rex Splode), Star Trek’s Zachary Quinto (Rudolph “Rudy” Connors / Robot), True Detective’s Mahershala Ali (Titan), Kevin Michael Richardson (Amanda / Monster Girl), Grey Griffin (Shrinking Rae), and Walking Dead’s Khary Payton (Markus Grimshaw / Black Samson).

Invincible Season 2 spoilers

The Invincible Season 1 premiere shocked viewers as Omni-Man brutally slaughtered his teammates in the original Guardians of the Globe.

Omni-Man wasn’t the good, noble hero that the world and his son had always thought.

Throughout the first season, Invincible showed what drove Omni-Man to commit these murders, and it all ended in a devastating season finale that showed there was much more story to tell.

That ultimate battle was between Invincible and his father Omni-Man, which left a path of destruction across the city. It almost ended with Omni-Man preparing to kill his son, but his memories of their past stopped him.

Omni-Man left and Invincible laid beaten and emotionally shattered. The finale also showed a montage of who Invincible needed to fight in the future, from the mafia to evil aliens.

Fans of the comics know evil aliens play a massive role in the storyline as it moves forward, and that Invincible is not finished with his evil father, Omni-Man.

Prime Video has yet to announce when Invincible Season 2 will premiere. The first season is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.