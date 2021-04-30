Invincible Season 2 release date: When will it come out?

Steven Yeun (Walking Dead) stars as Mark Grayson in Amazon hit series Invincible. Pic credit: Amazon/YouTube

Invincible series creator Robert Kirkman announced on Twitter in a video with Steven Yeun that Amazon has renewed the series for Seasons 2 and 3.

Invincible is based on a comic book of the same name created by Robert Kirkman and artist Cory Walker. The series follows Mark Grayson, a normal teenager who is the child of a superhero. At 17, Grayson inherits his supernatural abilities and is guided by his father who may have a complicated legacy.

The main character is voiced by former The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun. The voice cast also includes Sandra Oh, Seth Rogen, Mark Hamill, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Zachary Quinto, Mahershala Ali, and many others.

The adult animated series has garnered critical acclaim and while Amazon Studio doesn’t release ratings, an early two-season renewal is indicative of a strong viewership.

The eight-episode premiere season was released on March 25, 2021 and fans of the series have been eager for more episodes.

Does Invincible Season 2 have a release date?

Invincible does not have an official release date yet. Amazon announced that it ordered the series in June 2018, and the first season of eight episodes was not released until May 2021.

Kirkman told The New York Times that the coronavirus pandemic delayed the production of the series. “It definitely cost us some time because we had a team in Los Angeles, a team in Vancouver, and a team in South Korea, and they were all working together in offices,” he explained, adding.

“Everyone had to stop and make sure that they had the technology available to shift from working in the office to working from home.”

Fans should not expect the same delay with the release of Season 2 as Kirkman confirmed in his answer to NYT that “after that transition process, it seemed fairly seamless.”

Invincible Season 2 will likely arrive in Summer 2022. However, the series creator Kirkman is working alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg to develop a live-action film based on the series for Universal Pictures. It is unclear how this project will factor into the production of the animated series.

Is there an Invincible Season 2 trailer?

An official trailer will likely not arrive until 2022. A teaser trailer will arrive a few months before the premiere of the second season and an official trailer is usually released along with an official release date.

What to expect in Season 2 of Invincible

The series will likely pick up where the first season concluded where Mark Grayson’s future is altered by his father’s catastrophic decision. Fans can always get ahead of the series by reading the comic book.

Catch all episodes of Invincible Season 1 on Amazon Prime.