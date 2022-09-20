Ice-T discusses a possible Benson-Stabler romance on Law & Order

Ice-T as Detective Fin Tutuola on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Pic credit: NBC

Ice-T is weighing in on the possibility of a major Law & Order romance.

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star shared his thoughts on a possible romance between Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and former partner Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni).

His words indicated he might be open to finally seeing a relationship between the detectives occur but couldn’t say whether the writers would be serious about it.

The actor also mentioned how long he hopes to continue on the hit drama.

Meanwhile, Hargitay joked about a recent Wikipedia post that had listed her as Meloni’s “wife” and how she feels about that.

As the Law & Order teams come together for a big crossover event, this adds to the fan speculation on whether this long-awaited coupling can happen, and some stars are more open to it.

Ice-T on a Benson-Stabler romance

For years, fans have speculated on the possibility of Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler having a romance.

While Stabler was happily married when Law & Order: Special Victims Unit began, he and wife Kathy had their problems.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The partners were still tight until Stabler left at the end of Season 12. Benson would then move on to a few short-lived relationships.

In 2021, Stabler returned after years away with Kathy being murdered. Since then, he’s leaned on support from Benson, with the pair getting closer than ever.

That’s led to the fans wondering if there will finally be a romance between the pair. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the upcoming Law & Order premiere crossover event, Ice-T, who plays Odafin “Fin” Tutuola, chimed in on his feelings on the romance.

“I don’t see why not. I thought it was kind of odd earlier because Chris was married, but then Chris’ wife died. I don’t know, maybe they’d rather let that hang on.”

While he is open to the pair having a romance, he trusts the writers to make their own decision on that storyline.

“It’s very interesting how they twist the plots, and they make people stay intrigued in what’s going on next. Nothing but love to the writers of this and how they make it happen.”

Ice-T also shared how long he hopes the show will go as he marvels at what was meant to be a brief role back in Season 2 has become a key part of the series.

“Every year, I just hope for the next season. Can we get to the nice 25, nice quarter? I think so. I think we still got momentum. I think people are still digging it. I came on this show for four episodes, so this is a ride I never expected to be on.”

It turns out Ice-T isn’t the only person interested in a possible romance between the pair.

Mariska Hargitay on her “marriage” to Christopher Meloni

Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Benson (Mariska Hargitay) team up for a new case on a Law & Order crossover. Pic credit: NBC

While Law & Order fans are known as passionate, one took it a bit far on Wikipedia.

Speaking to People Magazine about the Law & Order crossover, Mariska Hargitay shared a fun story of how a fan briefly amended Christopher Meloni’s Wikipedia page to list Harigtay as his wife.

Hargitay was listed alongside Meloni’s real wife of 27 years, Sherman Williams. Hargitay herself has been married to Peter Hermann (who plays the recurring lawyer character Trevor Langan) since 2004.

Hargitay joked that she’d be happy to embrace the title of Meloni’s “second wife.”

“I mean, I don’t think I’ll be marrying him any time soon, but I am kind of like his second wife. Wife, therapist, bestie, sister, mother.”

Meloni similarly acknowledged “the fandom goes nuts” over his and Hargitay’s onscreen chemistry before wryly deadpanning: “I think the uber fans literally want our spouses to go away.”

While fans can debate whether or not a Benson-Stabler romance should happen, the fact some actors are open for it does fuel the rumors.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Season 24 premieres Thursday at 9/8c on NBC.