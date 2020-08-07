Hunters Season 2 release date latest: When is it coming out on Amazon Prime?

Hunters is a new Amazon Prime Video series that started streaming in 2020 and followed a group of Nazi Hunters in 1977, working out of New York City.

The cast was top-notch, with Oscar-winner Al Pacino teaming with young star Logan Lerman.

The series follows this team that is tracking down hundreds of escaped Nazis who are living in America.

With the first season completed, fans are wanting to know if there will be more of this Amazon series.

Here is everything we know so far about Hunters Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Hunters Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let's dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Hunters?

Amazon renewed Hunters for a second season on August 3.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters,” said show creator David Weil in the announcement.

“Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Release date latest: When does Hunters Season 2 come out?

The first season of Hunters premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2020.

If filming can get started again in the COVID-19 pandemic era, there is a good chance that the second season could come early to mid-2021, but AMazon had no announcement on a timeline for production.

David Weil created the series and serves as the executive producer along with co-showrunner Nikki Toscano. Also, working as an executive producer for the show is Jordan Peele (Us, Get Out) under his Monkeypaw Productions banner.

Hunters Season 2 cast updates

The first season of Hunters on Amazon Prime Video starred Al Pacino (The Godfather), Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson), Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Josh Radnor (How I Met Your Mother), Kate Mulvany (The Great Gatsby), Tiffany Boone (The Following), Greg Austin (Class), Louis Ozawa (Predators), Carol Kane (The Princess Bride), Saul Rubinek (Unforgiven), Dylan Baker (The Good Wife), and Lena Olin (Chocolat).

Logan Lerman will be back as Jonah Heidelbaum for Season 2 and will undoubtedly take a more prominent role in the second season.

However, due to the revelations of Season 1, Al Pacino will not return for Season 2 of Hunters, and will likely end up replaced by another big name when the second season rolls around.

Joining Lerman for Season 2 is likely to be Mulvaney as Sister Harriet, Radnor as Lonny Flash, and Boone as Roxy Jones.

Hinton should return as Millie Morris, moving from working for the FBI to leading a Nazi-hunting task force.

Baker might be back as well as Biff Simpson, the presidential cabinet member who was a former Nazi and is now hiding out in the Soviet Union.

Hopefully, Olin will return as The Colonel, Ozawa as Joe Mizushima, her imprisoned guest, and Austin as Travis Leich, an inmate who is working to turn fellow inmates into white supremacists.

Hunters Season 2 spoilers

With all that unpacked, here is what fans can likely expect from Season 2 of Hunters.

The big reveal at the end of Season 1 saw that Al Pacino’s Meyer Offerman was Wilhelm Zuchs, also known as The Wolf. This led to Jonah killing him. That was a massive shock since Meyer spent the entire first season talking about taking down the Nazis in hiding.

There is also a look at Jonah and how he reacts to the murder of Meyer, especially after The Wolf explained himself.

The Wolf explained that in his 30 years, he transformed into Meyer entirely and came to understand why the Nazi’s hatred for Jews was wrong. He began to hunt Nazis with Ruth as penance for his actions. Jonah did not believe this and killed him.

There was also a shocking moment in the final episode when it turned out that The Colonel was living with an older man who turned out to be Adolf Hitler, still alive after all these years.

With this, Hunters went into a different genre as an alternate worlds styled story.

After the reveals of the first season, expect to see the second season follow the two Nazi-hunting operations taken on by Jonah and the hunters, as well as Millie and her task force.

There is also the difference in tactics between the two units, one running legally with government backing and the other working a little more illegally, but both with the same end goals.

It is also essential to know that introducing Hitler is not just a shocking moment, and the hunters have to eventually move into an area where they learn he is still alive and targets the most significant mark of all.

Amazon Prime has yet to announce when Hunters Season 2 will premiere.