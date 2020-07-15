The best war movies on Netflix (July 2020)

Netflix is a perfect streaming service for movie fans, as there are great options for every genre of movies, and this is true for war movies as well.

Whether it is movies that take place during real-world wars, sci-fi movies with battles against aliens or robots, or films that take place with the war as a backdrop, there are a lot of great war movies on Netflix for fans to enjoy.

Whether it is a Netflix original or a movie licensed from another studio, there is something here for everyone.

Starship Troopers (1997)

In 1997, Paul Verhoeven turned the science fiction novel Starship Troopers into a film, and it is available to stream right now on Netflix.

The book was an extremist pro-military story that Verhoeven flipped on its head in his film. Rather than praising military and war, the film went over the top with the ideals of war, turning the story into an almost parody.

It is one of the craziest sci-fi action films on Netflix. Casper Van Dien, Dina Meyer, Jake Busey, and Michael Ironside starred in the ’90s cult classic.

Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Not only is Inglorious Basterds an excellent war movie on Netflix, but it is a Quentin Tarantino movie, so it is guaranteed to be a great time.

It is also an alternate history movie, where Word War II allows Tarantino to say “what if” and then change a lot of things that happened in the war.

Christoph Waltz gained critical acclaim for his performance as Hans Landa, a member of the Nazi party hunting down Jewish people during World War II. Brad Pitt also turned heads as Lt. Aldo Raine, a U.S. special forces soldier who leads a team hunting down Nazis.

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Guillermo Del Toro directed the fantasy movie Pan’s Labyrinth in 2006 – a fairy tale story about a young girl who discovers a fantastical undergrown world.

However, on top of the fantasy movie aspects, Pan’s Labyrinth is set with the backdrop of the Spanish Civil War haunting its every moment.

The film also takes the horrors of war and creates an almost alternate fantasy world that allows the little girl to escape the real horrors, only to find more horrific monsters at her final destination.

This is easily one of the best movies on Netflix and remains Del Toro’s masterpiece.

Schindler’s List (1993)

In 1993, Steven Spielberg changed how blockbuster films were made when he created Jurassic Park, using CGI to its greatest effect at that time in history.

However, the same year, Spielberg also created an old-school movie with the black and white war movie Schindler’s List.

The movie tells the story of Oskar Schindler, a businessman in Nazi-controlled Poland who uses his factory to hide Jewish refugees. Through the years, he saved over a thousand Jews in World War II.

The movie picked up 12 Oscar nominations and won seven of them, including Best Picture, Best Director for Steven Spielberg, and more.

A Bridge Too Far (1977)

In 1977, actor Richard Attenborough directed one of the best war movies of the ’70s with A Bridge Too Far.

Attenborough, who most people know as the financer John Hammond in the original Jurassic Park movie, had an all-star cast for this World War II movie.

James Caan, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Laurence Olivier, Ryan O’Neal, and Robert Redford were among the Oscar winners who starred in this movie.

The film tells the story of the failed Operation Market Garden in World War II. It picked up eight BAFTA nominations, winning for four of them.

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Not all war movies are based on real events, and not all are based on even human wars. In Clash of the Titans, there is a war brewing between gods.

Harry Hamlin stars as Perseus, a demigod who is the grandson who was banished at sea, which caused Zeus to order Poseidon to release the Kraken, the last of the Titans.

Perseus grows into a man and is destined to marry Princess Andromeda. He travels to Joppa, where he must defeat Calibos and other mythological monsters to rescue her.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)

The Underworld franchise has the first three movies of its series on Netflix as great fantasy action movies for people who love guilty pleasures.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans is the third movie in the series and is a prequel to the first two. This film shows how Lucian — a werewolf who could take human form (the first Lycan) — is born and raised by vampires, led by Viktor.

When Lucian falls in love with Viktor’s daughter, the great warrior Sonja (Rhona Mitra), and she is executed for the forbidden love, the war begins. This story was hinted at in the first movie and played out brilliantly here.

Terminator: Salvation (2009)

Fans of the first Terminator movies saw John Connor and Sarah Connor trying to stop the robot apocalypse that destroys civilization.

All through those movies, fans wanted to see the war after the apocalypse that was hinted at in the first three films and Terminator: Salvation tells that story.

Christian Bale takes on the role of John Connor in this movie, now grown and leading the rebellion against the Terminators from Skynet.

The main character is Marcus (Sam Worthington), a human-terminator hybrid, and Anton Yelchin shows up as Kyle Reese, the man sent back in time in the first movie.

Defiance (2008)

Defiance is a war film from 2008 directed by Edward Zwick (Glory) and it told a war story from World War II.

Based on the book by Nechama Tec, this is about the Bielski partisans, a group of Jewish partisans who rescued Jewish people from extermination while also fighting the Nazi occupiers.

The main characters are brothers, Tuvia (Daniel Craig), Zus (Liev Schreiber), Asael (Jamie Bell), and Aron (George MacKay), whose parents were killed by German occupiers and they set out to avenge their parent’s death.

These brothers started a unit that saved tens of thousands of people.

The Patriot (2000)

The Patriot goes back much further when it comes to war movies, as this film takes place during the American Revolution.

This is a Roland Emmerich movie, one of the few non-disaster movies that he has made. Much like many of Emmerich’s films, it is more of a fantastical look.

The story takes part in the Southern theater of the American Revolutionary War and Gibson stars as Colonel Benjamin Martin, a man who fears a war with Great Britain but watches in horror as his son Gabriel (Heath Ledger) joins the Continentals.

Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Beasts of No Nation was the first movie that Netflix ever picked up as an original and did so in 2015.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga (True Detective), this movie tells the story of a young boy who becomes a child soldier during a horrific war.

The film is based on the novel by Uzodinma Iweala, was part of the 72nd Venice International Film Festival, and was then picked up by Netflix and given a limited release.

Idris Elba was nominated for the Best Supporting Actor at the Golden Globes while winning the Screen Actors Guild Award for the same honor. The film was not nominated for an Oscar due to its early prejudice against Netflix.

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly (1966)

One of the best spaghetti westerns in history is The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, starring Clint Eastwood, Eli Wallach, and Lee Van Cleef.

The movie itself is not a war movie upfront, but it is a movie that takes place with the American Civil War taking place all around the characters.

The three lead actors are in search of hidden Confederate gold during the New Mexico Campaign in 1862 in the American Civil War. This was the third and final installment of the Dollars Trilogy, which also includes A Fistful of Dollars and For a Few Dollars More.

Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead was a movie released in 2005 by Oscar-winning director Sam Mendes and starring Jake Gyllenhaal.

This war movie on Netflix took part in the Gulf War, and the title of the film is a slang term for the United States Marines.

Gyllenhaal stars as Swoff Swofford, a Marine whose father served in Vietnam and it traced his journey from basic training, where he doesn’t want to be, to the war in Iraq. The main focus was the effect of the war on the soldiers.

This was Mendes’ first movie not to receive Oscar recognition, but it did pick up four nominations at the Satellite Awards.

Act of Valor (2012)

In 2012, Act of Valor hit theaters as a look at the SEALs and Special Boat Team members.

The film was developed after directors Mike McCoy and Scott Waugh shot a promotional video for the real-life U.S. Navy forces and wanted to bring their story to the big screen.

As a result, active-duty SEALs starred in the movie, and the Navy is using it to recruit people into service.

The movie started with a terrorist killing a U.S. ambassador and dozens of children in an elementary school with an IED disguised as an ice cream truck. The film then tracks the Navy special forces as they hunt down the terrorists.

The Pianist (2002)

The Pianist is another World War II movie – this one focusing on the effects of the Holocaust on the Jewish people.

Roman Polanski won an Oscar for the movie, although he couldn’t accept the award due to his legal problems.

In the movie, Adrien Brody starred as a Jewish pianist who is shaken to the core when his family is murdered during the Nazi attack on Poland. However, he finds a fan of his music in a Nazi officer, who hides him, saving his life.