How many episodes are in Season 10 of When Calls the Heart?

Season 10 of When Calls the Heart just aired Episode 10, which has fans wondering how many episodes are left in this season.

Following the last two seasons’ footsteps, Season 10 will include 12 episodes, which means there are only two more episodes left for Hearties to enjoy this season.

Although Season 10 seemed to have a rather slow build, it looks like the last two episodes will be jam-packed with drama, decisions, and more.

At the end of Episode 10, viewers saw Lucas (Chris McNally) announce his campaign for governor, something that Hope Valley residents love.

However, we’ve also seen Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) express some doubts about her marriage to Lucas, which could change things.

What’s in store for the rest of Season 10? Let’s take a look.

When Calls the Heart Season 10, Episode 11: Long Time Running

The preview for next Sunday’s episode of When Calls the Heart shows that Lucas is running for governor and the whole town is behind him as he announces his campaign.

Still, the townspeople are worried that this won’t be enough to stop the aqueducts from being built and that their town could be run dry — literally.

Plus, this begs the question: Will Elizabeth stay in Hope Valley if Lucas wins? Or will she continue with the wedding and head to the big city with her husband?

Right now, we’ve seen Elizabeth express doubts over her marriage and express that she still has feelings for Nathan (Kevin McGarry), even if she doesn’t say it out loud.

All of these things leading up to Episode 11 leave an air of mystery for Episode 12, the finale.

When Calls the Heart Season 10 finale speculation

Right now, Hallmark has not released the logline for Episode 12, so what happens is a mystery. However, there are a few things that seem likely based on the rest of the season.

The first possibility for Episode 12 is Elizabeth and Lucas’s wedding. Episode 10 brought her wedding dress, and we know the wedding is sooner rather than later. It’s possible there will be a happy wedding ending for Season 10, but it’s also possible that that could change.

Elizabeth seems hesitant to marry Lucas with so much going on in the town, and we have to say, we think her feelings for Nathan are contributing to her doubts. Not to mention her doubts being solidified when she received the wrong wedding dress.

Another possibility for Episode 12 is Elizabeth calling off the wedding, whether it is to stay in Hope Valley with Nathan or to give herself more time, we’re not sure. For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

When Calls the Heart airs Sundays at 9/8c on Hallmark.