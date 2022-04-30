How does Ozark Season 4 Part 2 end?

As the drama series Ozark comes to a close, fans are curious about the ending. Pic credit: Netflix/YouTube

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ozark Season 4 Part 2.

When a series has as many twists and turns as Ozark does, it can be hard to anticipate how such a thrilling drama series might come to an end.

The Byrde family left viewers with a lot of questions at the end of Season 4 Part 1, particularly with the fate of the cartel and Ruth, but it also left fans wondering just how the Byrde family could make it out of the cartel business.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and Ozark is no different. The Byrde family appears to have found a mostly happy ending this time around.

Does Marty Byrde become head of the Navarro cartel?

When Episode 7 of Season 4 ended, Omar Navarro had been arrested by the FBI, Javi Elizondro was in charge of the cartel and had just murdered Darlene Snell and Wyatt Langmore, and the FBI was trying to maneuver monetary gains through the cartel all while the Byrdes were still trying to save themselves and keep laundering the cartel’s money.

Based on the many deals that Marty Byrde was offered by the FBI, some viewers speculated that Marty would end up becoming the head of the cartel and running operations through the FBI, but that was not the case.

During Episode 8, Ruth Langmore was successful in avenging her cousin Wyatt and murdered Javi. With Javi missing and Omar in jail, Marty was sent to Mexico as a stand-in for the cartel. To keep up appearances, Omar had Marty tell the entire cartel that Javi was betraying the cartel and Omar ordered Javi’s death.

As circumstances changed, Javi’s mother and Omar’s sister Camila eventually became the face of the cartel. With Camila in charge of the cartel and securing a deal with the FBI, the Byrde family successfully acquired enough donations to commit to the Byrde Family Foundation for a mostly happy ending.

Does Omar Navarro die?

To save themselves and their foundation, Wendy and Marty Byrde convinced Camila to arrange for her brother to be murdered. Camila visits Omar in prison where they have a heart-to-heart about her wedding and he confesses that he did not have Javi killed, but he also didn’t know what happened to her son.

Camila met with the Byrdes and the FBI to secure a deal in which they would transport Omar to a different facility, stage an escape attempt, and kill him so that it was no longer necessary to clear his name with the United States.

Omar realized seconds too late that he had been betrayed while being transported and was quickly gunned down by a transporting officer.

Is Ozark going to have another season?

Season 4 is the last season of Ozark, with no other episodes in the making. Although it’s bittersweet to see the show end, fans can rest easy knowing that the Byrde family got the happy ending they had been trying to achieve since day one in the Ozarks.

Although many characters didn’t survive the series, Marty, Wendy, Charlotte, and Jonah all survived and ended the show together, as a family.

Ozark is now streaming on Netflix.