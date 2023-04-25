House of the Dragon Season 2: New cast announced, release date and everything we know

House of the Dragon has added several cast members for Season 2 as fans await for the popular HBO series to return.

The series is based on parts of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, a prequel to Game of Thrones with the events set 200 years prior.

The critically acclaimed series follows the events leading up to the fall of House Targaryen and the much-hyped war of succession known as the Dance of the Dragons.

The first season featured ten episodes and premiered in August 2022.

Just five days after its premiere, the series was renewed for a second season.

The series had a creative shake-up as Miguel Sapochnik left as showrunner after the first season, leaving co-creator Ryan Condalto to serve as the sole showrunner for the second season.

Here is everything we know about the new cast members, the release date, and the plot for House of the Dragon Season 2.

Who are the new cast members for Season 2 of House of Dragon?

Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim have joined the case of House of Dragon.

Gayle Rankin will portray Alys Rivers, who is a healer and resident of Harrenhal.

BAFTA Award-winning actor Simon Russell Beale will play Ser Simon Strong, the Castellan of Harrenhal and great-uncle to Lord Larys Strong, played by Matthew Needham in the first season.

Freddie Fox is set to play Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Ser Otto Hightower, played by Rhys Ifan and brother to Queen Alicent.

The character is also an uncle to her children, King Aegon, Queen Helaena, and Prince Aemond.

Abubakar Salim will portray Alyn of Hull, who is a sailor in the Velaryon fleet.

Main cast members, including Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, and Ewan Mitchell, are set to return in the second season.

House of Dragon Season 2 is not expected to be released this year

Despite the early renewal, fans won’t get Season 2 of House of Dragon until 2024.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is widely expected to be released on Sky Atlantic and NOW in 2024.

In an interview with Vulture, HBO Max’s chief content officer Casey Bloys said that fans are in for a long wait: “Don’t expect it in ’23, but I think sometime in ’24,” he said, continuing:

“We’re just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It’s not to be coy or secretive, but you don’t want to say it’s going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it.”

Bloys also noted that the first season was in production for about two years. Season 1 was announced in March before its August release date; therefore, fans can expect an official premiere date a few months before its release.

What can fans expect in Season 2 of House of Dragons?

House of Dragon Season 1 spoiler ahead.

The death of Lucerys in the finale teased the all-out war between the supporters of King Aegon and the supporters of Queen Rhaenyra.

Showrunner Ryan Condal told Deadline in March that five new dragons will be in the upcoming season, and production will begin soon.