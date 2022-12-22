House of the Dragon: Aemond actor teases Season 2 will mean all-out war for his character

Ewan Mitchell stars as Aemond Targaryen in Episode 8 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Season 1 of House of the Dragon saw the introduction of two warring sides of the Targaryen empire, and this is set to continue in Season 2 of the hit epic fantasy series.

The new series opened with King Viserys (Paddy Considine) as the ruler of Westeros, but his wife had yet to bear a son who could continue his reign.

Because of this, his daughter, Rhaenyra (portrayed by Milly Alcock at this time), was declared his heir.

However, after the death of his first wife and his marriage to Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey), several sons were born.

This led to conflict after his death not only because it was expected a male heir would rule but because a misunderstanding between Viserys and Alicent led to her declaring their son, Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), as the rightful ruler of Westeros, usurping Rhaenyra in the process.

Once Rhaenyra found out, conflict ensued before her son’s death concluded Season 1 and set up for the events that will unfold in Season 2 of House of the Dragon.

Elliot Grihault as Lucerys and Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, as seen in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Ollie Upton

Aemond Targaryen is pivotal in creating the Dance of the Dragons

During the final episode, one of Alicent’s other sons, Aemond (Ewan Mitchell), accidentally causes the death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys (Elliot Grihault).

Once Rhaenyra found out, it became apparent that she would stop at nothing now to regain the throne.

In the book on which House of the Dragon is based, this period in the Targaryen reign became known as the Dance of the Dragons because the battle undertaken was from warring sides of the Targaryen house.

When speaking recently to The Face, Ewan Mitchell confirmed that Aemond’s role in Season 1 is very much the reason for the conflict in Season 2.

“So much of this season sees this family’s world balanced on a knife’s edge,” Ewan said.

“All it’s going to take is a push from either side to draw blood. I guess Aemond is the guy who kickstarts the domino effect that’ll lead to the Dance of the Dragons.”

He also revealed that if viewers expect Aemond to tone things down after accidentally killing his nephew, they should prepare for bitter disappointment.

“If Season 1 was about seeing Aemond getting warmed up, Season 2 is all-out war,” the actor declared.

Ewan Mitchell stars as Aemond Targaryen in Episode 10 of House of the Dragon Season 1. Pic credit: HBO/Gary Moyes

Ewan Mitchell shaves his head for Season 2

Season 2 of House of the Dragon will also see the actor shaving his head, but not for any particular plot point.

Instead, it is because of the white wig he has to wear to portray his character.

“We’re going to be shooting for eight months next year,” Ewan stated.

“We’re in the preparation phase of that now, which is why I’ve got my hair buzzed off, for the wig fittings.”

HBO has not yet set a release date for Season 2 of House of the Dragon.