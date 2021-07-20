House of the Dragon: Positive COVID-19 result sees production halted on new series

Key artwork for Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

It has been reported that production in the UK has been suddenly halted on HBO’s upcoming epic fantasy series, House of the Dragon due to a positive COVID-19 test.

This will lead to a delay in production on the series, which is a prequel to HBO’s previous smash hit, Game of Thrones.

As yet, no details have been released regarding who contracted the virus or how seriously they have been afflicted with the illness.

COVID-19 hits Zone A of filming for House of the Dragon

According to Deadline, HBO closed production on the TV series, which is set to premiere in 2022 after a person tested positive for COVID-19. Filming will be halted for two days and it is likely that close contacts with this person will also be tested.

While it has not been revealed who on set has tested positive, it has been reported that the person was in “Zone A.” This zoning includes both cast and crew for House of the Dragon.

Along with current guidelines in the UK, the person is complying with the rules and has isolated once the positive result was confirmed. All close contacts with them are also believed to be isolating as well.

It is expected that work will resume on the TV show on Wednesday, local time.

Various TV shows and movies are facing delays

Along with House of the Dragon, Deadline also pointed out that production on Season 2 of Bridgeton recently suffered delays due to a positive COVID-19 result. This was the second time in a week that production was halted on this series due to the current coronavirus pandemic.

Netflix’s adaptation of Matilda also suffered the same fate.

These delays come ahead of the UK’s bid to open up again. Even though they are still seeing a seven-day average of infection rates at 44,671, the country is determined to end lockdowns and return to normal.

Currently, 54 percent of the population is fully vaccinated for COVID-19, with 69.5 percent having received their first dose.

Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, as seen in Season 1 of House of the Dragon. Pic credit: HBO

House of the Dragon Synopsis

House of the Dragon will delve into the backstory surrounding House Targaryen. It will be set some 300 years prior to the events that unfolded in Game of Thrones.

The new series is based on the book Fire & Blood by author George R. R. Martin and a large cast has already been assembled.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Emma D’Arcy will portray Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, with Australian actor Milly Alcock playing the younger counterpart of this character. Olivia Cooke will play Alicent Hightower and Emily Carey as the younger version.

Paddy Considine will also star as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith will portray Prince Daemon Targaryen, and Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon aka “The Sea Snake.” Eve Best will join them as Princess Rhaenys Velaryon, Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower, Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria, and Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole.

In addition, Outlander’s Graham McTavish has been cast in an as-yet-unnamed role.

Season 1 of House of the Dragon will premiere on HBO in 2022.