Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg yelled ‘shut your mouth’ on The View

The View today got off to a jarring start. Gone was their usual theme song, and in its place was the theme from Shaft.

Whoopi Goldberg, the moderator, changed things up so dramatically that people were taken aback.

Today, Whoopi began, “Hello and welcome to The View. We walked out to the Oscar-winning song Shaft by Isaac Hayes in order to honor the great actor, Richard Roundtree, who passed away at 81.”

Richard Roundtree played the main character in the Shaft franchise. He was a beloved actor who will be greatly missed. He passed away earlier this week after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Whoopi continued to share that he will forever be remembered and that she wanted “to talk about Shaft.”

Brian Teta cut in and said, “Whoopi, I don’t think we should do that.”

After Whoopi asked, “Why?”

Brian continued, “He’s a complicated man. Nobody understands him but his woman.”

The crowd went wild when they realized these were song lyrics

Whoopi went on to ask, “John Shaft?” She looked at Brian questioningly.

Another producer leaned in and said, “You know that Shaft is a bad mother-.”

“Shut your mouth!” Whoopi yelled at the producer before looking off-camera and saying, “Can you dig it?”

The studio was laughing at the back-and-forth banter.

The ladies were happy to discuss Roundtree, known as the first Black action star in Hollywood.

The ladies of The View always give Brian Teta grief

Everyone breathed a sigh of relief that it was a lighthearted fight, not a real one. Brian Teta was happy for this reprieve.

The ladies love to give Brian a hard time. Most recently, Ana Navarro called him “useless” on their podcast, Behind the Table.

She was shocked he couldn’t cook. Admittedly, he is familiar with delivery services like Grubhub.

Brian has had this time on thin ice with Whoopi, too. He has admitted that he has to keep a sharp eye on her, or she will start discussing certain inappropriate topics in-depth, as she is apt to do.

He has also called Joy Behar cranky on the podcast. So, he gets attitude from all sides with the co-hosts of The View.

Before this show, he worked for 11 years on David Letterman. He must have spent that time sharpening his talent management skills because he does a wonderful job at The View.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.