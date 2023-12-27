Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg was absent from the Color Purple promo events despite her cameo in the film

Whoopi Goldberg starred in the original film, the Color Purple, directed by Steven Spielberg in 1985.

The blockbuster has spawned a musical and now a remake debuting on December 25.

With any new movie, remake or not, there is always a lot of press. The press for this one started early and included almost everyone from the original.

Oprah Winfrey played the character of Sofia, while Whoopi played the lead as Celie. This time, Fantasia Barrino picked up the coveted role of Celie.

Oprah was on hand in Los Angeles at the premiere of the new film on December 6, 2023, and has been present for several events around the United States.

She shared photos of those in attendance on her website, including Danielle Brooks, Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Taraji P. Henson, Phylicia Peral Mpasi, and Ciara.

Whoopi is noticeably absent from press for The Color Purple

When Oprah shared the photo on her website and others on her Instagram, Whoopi was not around.

In a post on Oprah’s Instagram, she says, “@thecolorpurple family has been out in these Purple streets delivering this Purple message for the last month.”

Whoopi has not publicly mentioned why she is not promoting the remake of her beloved film. But the film’s director, Blitz Bazawule, explained why to the Los Angeles Times.

In the article, he says Whoopi told him, “‘I’m just here to pass the baton.'”

He told the LA Times, “I really appreciated that because not everybody is as benevolent when it comes to knowing that The Color Purple is really the star here. It was incredibly special to know that we had her blessing to move forward with this version.”

Whoopi did have the cast and director, Blitz Bazawule, on The View. As previously reported on Monsters and Critics, the director gave Whoopi flowers while mentioning it was an honor to be on the show.

Whoopi has a surprise cameo in the film The Color Purple

Entertainment Weekly has announced that Whoopi has a small cameo as a local midwife who helps Celie deliver her baby.

The screenwriter, Marcus Gardley, told People that his choice of Whoopi as a midwife in the movie was “to show a passing of the torch.” This is important because many people grew up watching the movie and seeing Whoopi as a role model.

The cameo surprised everyone, and The View kept it a secret without leaking a word to anyone when they had the cast from the new The Color Purple on the show — well done.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.