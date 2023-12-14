Whoopi Goldberg’s anger causes her to rail at the producer, ‘I see you and I don’t care’

Whoopi Goldberg is known for doing whatever she wants on The View, even when producers instruct her otherwise.

Recently, Whoopi insisted on talking over Alyssa Farah Griffin in a rant about former President Donald Trump.

During a separate time, Ana Navarro complained to Brian Teta, The View’s executive producer, that she is censored much more strongly than Whoopi. Ana could not get the Spanish word for balls out on the air.

She gets bleeped for it, but Whoopi throws it out on the East Coast. Thankfully, Brian and his team could bleep out Whoopi’s use of the word for the West Coast airing and all the online shows.

Whoopi routinely speaks to the producers while the show is airing live and tells them things like, “I know she has a legal note to read” and “I’m not finished yet.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

She did it again just the other day as a producer tried and tried to get her to go to a commercial.

Whoopi lashes out at a producer who was trying to do his job

While she is the moderator, Whoopi still needs to be given instructions by her television crew, but she seems to have forgotten that.

Recently, during a hot topic segment, Whoopi wanted to continue about your friendships and relationships with your exes. She started to speak, “Uh, wait, hold up!” when she saw the producer’s hand movements, which meant hurry up.

Whoopi said to him snidely, “OK, I see you. I see you, I don’t care.” All the producer could do was laugh because she is Whoopi Goldberg.

In her usual way, Sara Haines tried to calm the situation and laughed that Whoopi was “breaking up” with the crew. Whoopi did admit to needing to work on it. The segment can be seen on The View’s YouTube account.

Whoopi gets away with behavior because of the powerhouse that she is with her acting, comedy, and what she brings to The View.

Color Purple director honored to give Whoopi flowers

Whoopi Goldberg famously played Celie, an African-American woman living in the South, in the movie The Color Purple. The movie debuted in 1985.

A remake of the movie is coming to theaters this Christmas, and the director, Blitz Bazawule, was on The View and had nothing but kind things to say about Whoopi.

Brian Teta told Sunny Hostin on The View: Behind the Table podcast that the new movie is a “reimagining of the classic.”

What an honor it was to be on #TheView giving the original Celie her flowers!!! 🌺

The Legendary Whoopi Goldberg y’all. Her excellence , her grace, her kindness. So grateful for this moment. #TheColorPurple will be in Theaters on. Christmas Day!! pic.twitter.com/iqngNH0RKO — Blitz Bazawule (@BlitzAmbassador) December 14, 2023

Sunny gushed about Whoopi and her performance in the original Color Purple, saying that it is her favorite movie, and she stops to watch it whenever it is on television.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.