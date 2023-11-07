Here’s why Whoopi Goldberg is in celebration mode on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has been having a great time lately. On her days off from The View, she has kept busy.

From a trip to Italy to see the Pope to news about another sequel to her popular Sister Act movie, people question whether she will retire soon.

The Shark Tank investors were on The View and tried to steal Whoopi away.

Sara Haines asked Barbara Corcoran if the rumors were true that they wanted Whoopi as an investor on the show. Barbara wholeheartedly agreed, saying, “That would be Whoopi. No one would argue with me. She tells it like it is.”

The idea of Whoopi joining made Mark Cuban chime in that “Whoopi would make a great shark.”

Whoopi told the gang, “Look, I love the show…If I could do it with ABC’s money… ?”

Whoopi reminded everyone in a low-key way something special was coming up for her

On The View, Whoopi usually sets a statement by what she wears. She is known for her leisurestyle outfits.

Sara has shaded her before about wearing a hoodie while being the wealthiest person in the room.

Whoopi recently wore a black Scorpio Traits Sweatshirt by the company Power in Black on the show. It featured the word SCORPIO in bold white print above the words Fearless, Passionate, and Loyal.

Here is a clip of Whoopi wearing this lovely sweatshirt on the show.

Scorpio has a special meaning to Whoopi. In the Zodiac, a Scorpio is born from October 23 to November 21. Whoopi celebrates her birthday on November 13, which means the celebrations are about to begin.

She will turn 68 this year. The View always celebrates her big day on the air, and Joy Behar makes her special lasagna recipe.

Whoopi goes out of her way to encourage Black entrepreneurs

From a simple detail like wearing a sweatshirt sold by a Black-owned business to speaking at a Black Entrepreneurs Day hosted by Shark Tank’s Daymond John, Whoopi always shows up for causes dear to her.

She spoke at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, N.Y., on November 1, 2023, for this event with Daymond.

Daymond asked her to tell the audience about her early career and how she got started. In the clip, her fascinating interview begins at the 26-minute mark.

Whoopi spoke about her time at the Dance Theater Workshop, where Mike Nichols asked her if she wanted to be on Broadway. She thought he was kidding and said, “Sure!”

She recounted how Mike told her to enjoy the peace she has now with no one recognizing her because this would be the last time she could do that.

He was foretelling her fantastic future as a star.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.