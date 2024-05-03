Here’s why The View fans are not happy with Sunny Hostin

A few months ago, Gypsy-Rose Blanchard appeared on The View after she was paroled from prison.

While she did not make another appearance on The View, recent events in her life prompted Joy Behar to bring her up again.

Joy got into trouble with fans for saying that Gypsy-Rose had no choice but to kill her mother and needed to be reminded by Ana Navarro that “murder is wrong” when Gypsy-Rose was on the show.

Gypsy-Rose has separated from her husband of two years just months after being released from prison and has found a new boyfriend, and the ladies on The View all have opinions.

People reported that Gypsy-Rose is back with an ex-fiance, and the ladies had a field day talking about “prison love.”

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In a clip that Joy introduced on the show, Gypsy-Rose is heard saying she is “hopeful for the life I am going to make.”

GYPSY-ROSE BLANCHARD TALKS DIVORCE, NOSE JOB: #TheView co-hosts weigh in on her speaking out on her new lease on life. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/LkcfjAjJKQ — The View (@TheView) May 3, 2024

That Sunny Hostin couldn’t get past the fact that Gypsy-Rose was guilty of murder angered fans

In the segment, Sunny Hostin had the harshest views about Gypsy-Rose and prison love, saying, “I don’t understand prison love.”

When Sunny declared several times that Gypsy-Rose was “guilty of murdering her mother.” She then continued saying, “She killed her mom…I don’t understand the fascination.”

Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sara Haines had more straightforward views about Gypsy-Rose. Alyssa thought it was good she was finding herself in the real world. Sara revealed, “My heart breaks for her.”

Fans of The View have no problem calling out the hosts when they say something they feel is wrong, just like when Joy upset fans of the under-30 age group.

Sunny’s harsh stance angered fans, who did not hesitate to speak out on social media. One fan said, “Sunny could show a little grace. That girl was abused her entire life…”

A fan is upset about Sunny Hostin’s comments on The View. Pic credit: @Leftysbetta/X

Another fan wrote, “Sunny’s comments on Gypsy Rose pisses me off.” Another pointed out that Gypsy-Rose was a guest on The View, and “Someone thought it was a good idea to keep her in the public spotlight.”

.

Fans are angered at Sunny Hostin’s take on Gypsy-Rose Blanchard. Pic credit: @kavin_b/@Denali99/X

The View helps with a wish for 15-year-old brain tumor survivor

Mya Lamarche is a 15-year-old girl battling a rare condition named Neurofibromatosis type 2; she was surprised on The View by a visit with Sofia Carson from the Descendants.

Whoopi Goldberg played Ursula in the Descendants 2 movie and seemed to enjoy putting Mya together with Sofia Carson.

It is always great when talk shows like The View can arrange something like this meeting for Mya.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.