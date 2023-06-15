Here’s why The Idol may not return for Season 2

Will The Idol return for Season 2?

Right now, it seems unlikely that the dark Hollywood drama will be returning for more.

Ratings have been falling, and the show has been shrouded in controversy amid rumors that co-creator The Weeknd was hard to work with on set.

That’s right, The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, has been labeled “egomaniacal” when working with him on set.

However, that might not be the only reason there won’t be a Season 2.

An inside source revealed to Page Six, “This was never meant to be a long-running show, it was always … a limited series.”

The Weeknd labeled ‘egomaniacal’

The series follows Jocelyn (Lily-Rose Depp) as she tries to rise to fame but ends up in the clutches of cult-leader Tedros (The Weeknd).

Apparently, getting into character was something that The Weeknd may have taken too far.

Another source revealed that dealing with him in character was “not an ideal experience … and not one I am eager to repeat,” while another source called him “egomaniacal.”

Lily-Rose Depp, on the other hand, seems to have more admiration for the singer.

“I love Abel so much. He was able to melt into this role in a way that is really difficult for anybody to do.”

Still, she admitted that she would sometimes stay away from him when he was in “his zone.”

Another source echoed her sentiments, calling The Weeknd “beloved” and adding, “He literally opened up his home for the cast and crew. Almost the entire show was shot inside his home.”

The Idol’s controversy was expected

The series continues to gain criticism and backlash for depicting graphic scenes, but HBO was ready to handle it, knowing that the show would stir people and get many reactions.

“It’s a Sam Levinson show, and you know what you’re getting with a Sam Levinson show,” said the source.

Sam Levinson also works on Euphoria, a drama series that follows high school students with drama and severe addiction issues.

Anyone expecting The Idol not to be shocking would be surprised if they were paying attention to the co-creator and director Sam Levinson.

Still, there are several graphic scenes between The Weeknd and Lily-Rose, particularly one where she, as Jocelyn, was blindfolded and forced to commit sexual acts under his character’s direction.

Still, the show just debuted, so there’s time for the ratings and reactions to change, though that seems unlikely.

The Idol is now streaming on Max, formerly HBOMax.