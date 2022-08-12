Lily-Rose Depp is stunning in sheer pink for a new television series. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Brent Perniac/AdMedia

Lily-Rose Depp is making her television debut in the upcoming HBO series The Idol, and she’s giving fans some behind-the-scenes sneak peeks.

Lily-Rose’s role in the series is Jocelyn, a rising popstar who’s seeking to find fame and fortune and perhaps herself.

On her road to fame, Jocelyn enters a romance with The Weeknd’s character, a self-care guide and cult leader.

The drama series is set in the music industry, borrowing from many of the cast members’ personal experiences.

Other well-known names are set to be onscreen, such as Troye Sivan, Debby Ryan, Steve Zissis, and Blankpink’s Jennie.

Lily-Rose is taking on the role very well as the wardrobe and actions seem to match the aesthetic she’s built on Instagram.

Most recently, the star sizzled in sheer pink, a recurring color for the young actress.

Lily-Rose Depp sizzles in sheer pink stage outfit

Lily-Rose shared a quick snap of herself on set, seemingly midstride.

Her eyes are cast to the side, accentuated by her eye makeup, as she flips her long blonde and pink locks with one hand.

Taking to the caption, she simply wrote, “Jocelyn @theidol [red heart emoji].”

Followed by 6.5 million, the post has received over 442,000 likes since it was posted.

Her latest share comes after speculation that she may not be on the best of terms with her father Johnny Depp, though it’s hard to say where the two stand right now.

Lily-Rose Depp deletes supportive Johnny Depp posts from social media

In 2016, Lily-Rose was one of the first to defend her father when abuse allegations first came forward.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she wrote, “My dad is the sweetest most loving person I know. He’s been nothing but a wonderful father to my little brother and I, and everyone who knows him would say the same.”

The post featured a photo of Johnny holding her when she was just a toddler.

Though Lily-Rose never explicitly named the allegations of abuse online, she was very supportive of her father, but her social media now has no trace of the supportive post.

There’s no telling if Johnny and his daughter are communicating or estranged, though he released an NFT series titled Never Fear Truth featuring artwork of people in his life.

One such person was Lily-Rose Depp, who was included in several pieces. In one, the words, “Silence. Exile. Cunning,” over her while another says, “Words become feeble.”

Some took this to believe he was taking aim at his daughter, but a rep confirmed that this is “in no way” a message to Lily-Rose and that “he loves and adores” his daughter.

For now, fans can support Lily-Rose as she branches into her own acting career and makes a name for herself.

The Idol will stream on HBO Max. There is no set release date.