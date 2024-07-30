Here’s why Sunny Hostin was missing from The View

The View looks different this week because one of their own is missing from around the table.

Typically, Joy Behar is off on Mondays, giving her a long weekend while she sits in as moderator for Whoopi Goldberg on Fridays.

This time, someone else was missing around the table, and The View fans were commenting on social media.

Sunny Hostin, who is usually always at her seat despite many other commitments, was noticeably absent earlier in the week.

Besides being on The View, Sunny raises her children, author books, and has now branched into the wine business.

But this absence had nothing to do with extended travel or other work commitments and was noticeable enough that Whoopi started the show with an announcement about Sunny.

Fans noticed Sunny missing on The View

Whoopi started The View with an announcement about Sunny’s absence since she would appear in some pretaped interviews during the show.

Whoopi did not want to alarm anyone during the episode, so she said, “Do not get freaked out; Sunny is not here today. You’ll see her in the show, but she’s not in the show.”

Sometimes, the ladies pretape interviews to accommodate schedules for guests, and that was the case this time.

Still, fans remarked about Sunny being out alongside Joy Behar. One said, “I have said Joy is out, but forgot she’s usually out on Mondays. But Sunny’s out.”

A fan noticed Sunny Hostin was missing from The View. Pic credit: @gramfurn/X

Another fan said, “No Sunny?!” and another remarked, “No Sunny or Joy today…wow #TheView.”

Fans are upset that Sunny Hostin is missing The View. Pic credit: @jerzygirl45/@LibraAbsolut/X

The View shared on its X (formerly Twitter) account that this time, it isn’t COVID-19 like Joy Behar’s when she was out for an extended time.

Rest up and get well soon, @Sunny Hostin! She's out sick for today's show (not COVID), but we hope to see her later this week! 💕 pic.twitter.com/vFdNIYUlIl — The View (@TheView) July 29, 2024

Hopefully, it will be a short break from The View for Sunny; her fans miss her on the show.

Sunny Hostin is going to be making wine

Sunny, who fans have called a “show off” in the past, is now going into the wine business.

Sunny has shared in an interview that she had the idea of making wine and combining it with the characters in her books.

Sunny writes beach reads, and now one of her characters is the name of a wine. Sunny also shared in an interview that one of her secret desires is to move to France and start a winery.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.