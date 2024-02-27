Here’s why Kelly Ripa was uncomfortable in Las Vegas

LIVE with Kelly and Mark’s co-host, Kelly Ripa, is usually confident and seems like nothing fazes her.

But recently, during the host chat with her husband, Mark Consuelos, Kelly shared that she felt uncomfortable over the weekend in Las Vegas.

Mark announced their “residency” in Vegas this week and spoke about how excited they were and loved being there. Later, Kelly told a story about a concert that made her feel uneasy.

Kelly is a fan of concerts and goes anytime she can; most recently, Kelly was pulled onstage during a Madonna concert, as reported by Monsters and Critics.

But this latest concert, while she and Mark partied before their heavy work week, was enough of an uncomfortable experience that Kelly thought she should share with everyone at the Fontainebleau in Vegas.

Kelly shared that she loves to stand up and dance during concerts, but at the U2 concert, she was warned to stay seated for a particular reason.

Kelly reveals that this ‘was uncomfortable’ for her

Kelly was so happy after she and Mark saw U2 in concert at The Sphere over the weekend that she thanked them on her Instagram reels despite her uncomfortable start.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos loved seeing the U2 concert in Las Vegas. Pic credit: @kellyripa/Instagram

But Kelly had to explain why she felt uncomfortable during the show. “I’m a concertgoer,” she began. “I’m used to the band comes out, you stand up and ‘Yeah!!'” Kelly then showed the audience how she loved yelling, jumping, and pumping her fists during a concert.

Before this concert with U2, she was told to stay seated, and she said, “It was uncomfortable for me to be in my seat. Now I understand the seat vibrates along with the song.”

These special seats vibrate alongside U2’s music during the concert and are meant to be sat in during the show.

Once Kelly got the hang of the vibrating seats, she remarked that feeling the bass sitting down was a “game-changer.”

Sheryl Lee Ralph made an impressive guest on LIVE

Sheryl Lee Ralph joined Kelly and Mark onstage during their first show in Las Vegas and reminded everyone with her demeanor and excitement that she would be a great talk show host.

She is an actress/singer who has been on Broadway and currently stars on Abbott Elementary, airing on ABC.

If Kelly were ever to retire like she keeps teasing, Sheryl would be a great option as a replacement.

LIVE with Kelly and Mark airs weekdays on ABC.