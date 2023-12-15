Here’s why Ana Navarro is battling ‘grief and loss’ this season

The View co-host Ana Navarro is a very divisive person. She has no problem telling the other ladies on the panel how she feels at any time.

From calling her friend, Sunny Hostin, “Trumpish” over her choice of a gold Christmas tree to insinuating an insult to a former co-host, Meghan McCain, people find out quickly just what is on Ana’s mind.

Recently, during a hot topic segment with the ladies about President Joe Biden and his Impeachment Inquiry, Ana offered an accusation about her co-hosts on The View.

She said that people in Washington use the influence that their last name gives them to get ahead.

She took the allegations further and said, “People sitting at this table did it.” After some confusion among the ladies trying to figure out who Ana was speaking about, Ana clarified, “I’m not talking about currently.”

Everyone, Meghan McCain included, assumed that Ana meant to insult Meghan.

This episode aired on Ana’s significant anniversary and could be why she lashed out so hard at the ladies.

Ana Navarro posted on Instagram about losing her mother

Ana posted on her Instagram that it was the second anniversary of her mother’s death. She chose a lovely picture of her mother for her tribute on Instagram.

She posted a long paragraph about her “grief and loss” over losing her mother, and she mentioned waking up thinking of her and being sad.

Ana said, in part, “And I know I’m not alone. There’s many of us dealing with grief and loss and getting through it the best we can.”

Ana was very close to her mother and felt the loss deeply. She also made sure to ask for prayers for her mother, Violeta.

Ana’s co-workers and fans offer condolences

The post was immediately filled with fans offering her love and sympathy during this trying time of grief and remembrance for Ana and her family.

Her friends from The View posted their sentiments to Ana. Sunny Hostin said, “So sorry, my friend. @ananavarrofl.”

Sara Haines posted some emojis, prayer hands, a heart, and a kiss, showing her empathy with Ana during this challenging time.

Other followers offered up their sympathies, “Your mother was beautiful!!! Hope you have only wonderful memories.”

Ana’s followers are indeed concerned for her, especially since it is so hard to grieve the loss of a parent during the holiday season.

