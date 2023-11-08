Here’s what we know about the Stranger Things: The First Shadow play

Stranger Things is back, this time on stage.

Stranger Things: The First Shadow is set in Hawkins, 1959, and is coming to London’s West End in late 2023.

The original stage play production opens on December 14 at the Phoenix Theatre, with previews from November 17.

However, knowing there is a prequel to Stranger Things coming offers more questions than answers, such as the cast, production, and more.

Have no fear, though, for there are answers out there.

Plus, the Duffer brothers are behind the new play, as it focuses on an original story that they wrote.

Is this a prequel to Stranger Things?

Short answer: yes. This play is a sequel to the Stranger Things series we all know and love.

Even some of our favorite characters return, such as Hopper and Joyce, as seniors in high school.

This time around, the play focuses on Henry Creel.

Netflix released the following description for the play: “Hawkins, 1959: a regular town with regular worries. Hopper’s car won’t start, Bob’s sister won’t take his radio show seriously and Joyce just wants to get out as soon as she can. When new student Henry Creel and his family arrive, they find a fresh start isn’t that easy… and the shadows of the past have a very long reach.”

The description certainly left us wanting more, as the Creel family is an essential puzzle piece in the Stranger Things universe.

The cast includes Louis McCartney as Henry Creel, Ella Karuna Williams as Patty Newby (Bob’s sister), and Patrick Vaill as Dr. Brenner.

Along with these new faces, we’ll see Oscar Lloyd taking on the role of Hopper, Isabella Pappas as Joyce, and Christopher Buckley as Bob Newby.

Who is behind the production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow?

The Duffer brothers are hitting the stage as creative producers, but they aren’t the only ones familiar with Stranger Things who have been working on the play.

Kate Trefry, a writer from Stranger Things, has also been on the job, along with Jack Thorne, who wrote the screenplay for Enola Holmes 2.

Trefrey wrote the new play. It will be directed by Stephen Daldry, with co-direction by Justin Martin.

The play is produced by Netflix and Sonia Friedman Productions, with 21 Laps Entertainment as associate producer.

“Expanding our world beyond the TV series is a thrilling experience and collaborating with this incredible team, led by the inspiring Stephen Daldry, is a joyous process of discovery,” said Matt and Ross Duffer. “Bringing this new Stranger Things story to the stage, with live audiences, is a prospect that we find enormously exciting, and we are delighted that a city with such a rich theater culture as London will receive the world premiere of our new story. We can’t wait to share it with you.”